5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Finding the right eyewear can be matters of comfort, fashion

Diverse eyewear helps people express themselves and find their preferred comfort zones.
Lori Clinton, officer manager/optician at Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, said there are many options for eyewear, from the color to the material from which the object is made. To just scratch the surface, these options include titanium, plastic, metal, blingy, plain, colorful, and some being sunglass safety eyewear.
Clinton said nose bridge sizes and allergies to certain materials can be a factor in choice. A person may also need a specific type of material for aesthetic reasons. For example, Clinton said, plastic can help hide some lens thickness for those with higher prescriptions.
“Metal works well for people with hard-to-fit nose bridges. If they have a flat bridge or wide or narrow bridge, the nose pieces can be adjusted where the plastic frames have a fixed bridge,” said Clinton. “Safety eyewear is mandatory on some job sites, but is also good for anyone who may have only one good eye and need the protection regular materials would not give them to protect the good eye as much as possible.”
For those wanting to find a “perfect” pair of eyewear, Clinton said the glasses should always be tried on before being purchased. This can be especially important if comfort is a big factor.
There are certain norms people can follow to find a good fit, such as paying attention to face shape, but Clinton said that after her 26 years of being in the profession, she has never seen someone go strictly by the norm.
“Glasses are not only functional, they are fun and fashion,” said Clinton. “So, step outside your box and try them on. You may just be surprised at what actually looks good on you. If they feel good and make you happy, who cares what anyone else says. Be your own kind of ‘normal.’”
Clinton said that over the past several years, there have been definite trends, such as the drill mount style with no frame and thick black frames, but now there is no specific style.
Some people tend to go with the contact approach if they do not like the way they appear in glasses, or to try and prevent hazards and discomfort while participating in sports. Clinton said contacts and glasses can offer diverse and similar benefits for vision.
“Depending on the prescription, some people see better out of one above the other. In some instances, with certain eye disorders, glasses and contacts need to be used in unison to achieve even a little visual clarity,” said Clinton. “Some may wear contacts when they are younger and see much better with them than glasses, but as we age and have more issues, such as cataracts, dry eye, etc., contacts tend to be less and less helpful and the need comes to switch to glasses for the best visual clarity.”
Other features people can acquire with their eyewear include blue light blocking lenses and anti-glare options.
Clinton said blue light blocking lenses help to block harsh blue rays from devices, which can harm the health of peoples eyes in the long run. Depending on insurance, Clinton said blue light blocking lenses can be more expensive.
“Some people, like me, do not care for the blue light protection, but do want the anti-glare option,” said Clinton. “The anti-glare is very helpful for the halo and starburst effect that you see around headlights at night. Either of them are well worth the cost for the protection and clarity that you get with them on your lenses.”
