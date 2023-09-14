Fleas can cause a large problem if they are found on a pet, but they can cause even more issues if they make their way into a home.
Tyler Nipper, general manager of Cherokee Pest Control, said that this year, he has not seen an increase in ticks in homes but has noticed an uptick in fleas.
"You can have ticks in your home," Nipper said. "If you have a pet that goes outside, then comes back in, they can drop ticks in your house, but that's not near as common as fleas."
Nipper said the highest number of fleas can often be found in the summer, and it is most common to see them in a home with pets. To help mitigate issues with these pests, Nipper said pet owners should take preventive steps by treating their animals for fleas. Preventive measures can be taken by administering topical solutions between the shoulder blades of a pet or an oral pill or chew.
"Preventive measures like that are the first thing you should do as a pet owner, so as long as they're doing that, most generally, folks don't have a terrible time with fleas in their home. But it certainly can still happen if you don't treat your pets regularly," Nipper said.
Wildlife and stray animals can often be culprits in introducing fleas and ticks into a yard, which will then cause the pests to latch onto some pets or homeowners. Nipper said using products that contain diethyltoluamide, or DEET, will help ward off the pests from attaching to a humna. For those who have major infestations in their yards, Nipper said a professional should be called.
For lawns experiencing an infestation and are also overgrown, Nipper said the first step should be to mow the area, then most pest control professionals will then treat it with a power spray rig.
"When you get them started in your house, the only way to really control fleas is to broadcast spray all the surface area of the floor inside someone's home because [fleas] get under baseboards and they get down in the fibers of the carpet," Nipper said.
Nipper said one of the only steps a person can take when an infestation takes hold in a home is to vacuum daily before and after pest control treats the area. The contents should be emptied into a trash bag, and then taken out of the home to prevent the insects from escaping. By vacuuming the areas frequently, Nipper said, it will help to prevent flea eggs from hatching later.
"It's common for somebody to come and spray for fleas, and then everything be good for four to five days, and then all of a sudden people start finding fleas again," Nipper said. "A lot of times what happens, there's another hatch from the eggs that were already laid in the carpet."
Couches and sofas can be vacuumed, but Nipper said a more important step would be to move the furniture and vacuum underneath it.
Nipper said people with infestations can build a flea trap. The monitoring technique can be done by taking a short-sided baking sheet and filling it partially with a layer of water and adding dish soap. At night, a light source should be placed by the pan, with safety in mind, and the fleas will jump to the light and die in the soapy water.
