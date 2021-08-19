5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Foil packet meals accommodate picky eaters

Families with a picky eater or two might want to try preparing foil packet meals that allow for variation and promote quality time with loved ones.
“They’re quick, simple and easy to prepare,” said Heather Winn, of the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. “Kids are always hungry and we are always busy. So by doing this, you get to spend some family time together doing the meal prep. Do a little assembly line and have everybody pitch in and do different parts.”
Foil packet meals allow for people to get creative and try different ingredient combinations. Each person gets his or her own aluminum foil square, which the ingredients are cooked in. Each individual meal is based on the person’s preference. Winn said it can be helpful to get kids to try something new.
“If you’re having a hard time getting them to try new foods, like more protein or vegetables, when you let them do a foil pack meal like this, they’re going to be more likely to eat it or try something they haven’t had before because they made it,” she said. “Plus, they get their own cool individual packet, so they’re going to be more likely to try something different.”
Examples of foil packet meals include throwing a variety of ingredients together, like ground beef patty, salt, pepper, onion, potato, carrot and Worcestershire sauce; or flounder filet, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, zucchini, carrots, red bell peppers, onion, and dry white wine or water. Another idea calls for putting salmon, salt, pepper, a lemon slice, oregano, thyme and basil all together.
Winn recommends incorporating children or grandchildren when making the grocery list. It can be a good lesson for how to budget meals and prepare food. Once all of the fixings are selected, vegetables should be washed and cut into small uniform pieces for even cooking. Protein can be brushed on bosh side with olive oil.
“Your hearty vegetables like potatoes and carrots are going to be on the bottom of the foil, closer to the heat,” said Winn. “Then you’re going to put your protein next, like chicken or pork chop, and then you’ll put your tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, and more tender vegetables on the top.”
Chefs can drizzle extra toppings, sauces, cheese or spices on top. Each foil packet should be filed over to seal the ingredients inside, without any slits. The packet goes on a baking pan and can be cooked at 450 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, or chefs can cook them over a grill on medium high heat for about 15 to 20 minutes.
“One advantage with your foil packet meal is someone could put theirs back in the oven and I wouldn’t have to, if you wanted it cooked a little bit longer,” Winn said. “You can also accommodate for more than one person. You can scale your recipes up or down based on how many people that you’re preparing food for.”
For more advice or recipes for foil packet meals, call the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.