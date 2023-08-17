Field crickets have been hopping their way into houses, and getting rid of the pesky critters can be a problem.
Tyler Nipper, general manager of Cherokee Pest Control, said field crickets entering homes have been on the rise.
“There’s not a lot they can do as an individual homeowner. [Crickets] are an insect that is difficult for individuals to control on their own,” said Nipper.
Homeowners can try to control field crickets by purchasing an insect killer and spraying it along the baseboards, but Nipper said this is often not a good fix to the overarching problem of crickets living outside.
Nipper said these crickets live around flowerbeds, shrubbery, and vegetation, while also hanging around in cracks on sidewalks and home foundations.
“They get underneath things and harbor in those types of areas, and then when we have a bad season for them – like we are having this year – they come out and travel down along the outside of somebody’s home. The majority of them will enter the home under door sweeps,” said Nipper.
To stop the crickets from entering homes, Nipper said they power spray the insect killer around the foundation, in the crawlspace, in flowerbeds, and on the edge of sidewalks and driveways.
Taking care of the problem at the source helps with prevention techniques, especially when it comes to crickets.
To make sure they have sprayed enough to alleviate the problem, Nipper said they may use an average of 20 to 30 gallons.
Since crickets and other insects stay in tall grass, Nipper said keeping lawns mowed and areas weedeated around the house foundation and flowerbeds can help keep the population down.
Insects often enter homes through the base of a door by crawling under door sweeps. To curb this problem, Nipper said, homeowners should replace their door sweeps and better seal their doors.
“You want a door sweep that seals tight,” said Nipper. “You don’t want to be able to see any daylight around your doorframe where you’re inside the house. You want to keep the seals tight at the base of the door to the door threshold, but it shouldn’t be so big that makes it difficult to close the door or damage the sweep.”
Nipper said that every year, different types of seasonal insects that are worse than the prior year. For instance, aren’t as much of a problem this year as they have been in the past.
Scorpions have been making more appearances in homes lately, and Nipper those are also tough to get rid of.
Scorpions lurk underneath objects, such as rocks and landscaping timbers, and hibernate during the winter. If homeowners are not able to have a professional take care of a scorpion problem, or if is not a severe issue, Nipper said they can place adhesive glue boards around baseboards and behind toilets, sofas, and bedroom doors.
“[With] these two particular insects, the best thing that they can do is be aggressive and hire a professional to spray around the outside of their house and spray inside,” said Nipper.
