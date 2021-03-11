5Ws+1H: How It's Done: HIC helps victims become survivors

One of the hardest things victims of an abusive relationship can do is leave, but those who want out have resources to escape and start living better, healthier and safer lives.
Abuse can go beyond physical or sexual. There is also verbal, which can be yelling or screaming obscenities; and emotional abuse, which can be more subtle.
Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, said survivors are often told by their partners they’ll never find anyone better; that they are losers; or that they don’t have anything to offer the world. The $10 million question she always hears is: “Why don’t they just leave?”
“It’s not that easy when you’re constantly degraded and talked down to, day after day,” Kuester said. “You begin to believe the things you’re being told. So it crushes your self-esteem, and [you wonder], what if all these things I’ve been told really are true? It’s programming that’s been put into place for sometimes years.”
Finding a trusted person to speak with is the first step. It could be family members, friends, or domestic violence advocates like those at Help In Crisis. The next step is to formulate an escape plan. Agencies like HIC can assist victims in preparing for their exit. Kuester said survivors should gather all their important paperwork, like birth certificate and Social Security cards. This may mean packing an escape bag and hiding it.
“First is tell someone, second is call a domestic violence agency and talk to them about safety planning, and then take the leap. Usually, if you’ve reached out to an agency like ours, we’re going to be there when you do take that leap," Kuester said.
Safety is the most important aspect of exiting a relationship. Kuester said advocates can take victims anywhere, and once their safety is assured, they can start looking for other services.
“Maybe you do need an attorney to help you get a divorce or custody of children. Of course, we’re going to help you get a protective order, if that’s what you want," she said. "Maybe they want an advocate to go to court with them."
It’s common for victims to go back to their abusers – as many as 14 times before they leave for good. Abusers will stop victims from having jobs, or even from driving to the grocery store.
“There are so many skills they just don’t have, because they’ve been manipulated for years,” she said. “They get to shelter or a safe place, and we might help them get into an apartment or find a job, and it’s so overwhelming or their children struggle, so they think, ‘I’ll just go back.'"
Once victims have made it to safety, the healing process is still not over. HIC's survivor support group is available for as long they want. There is also counseling.
“Sometimes it can be a lifelong process. We know it’s a huge step, but you’re not alone," said Kuester.
Kuester, who is on the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, said the most recent report indicated there were 83 cases wherein a victim of domestic violence was killed by the abuser in 2019. And with the pandemic forcing people to stay home and quarantine, she expects the number to be worse for 2020.
When bystanders see something, Kuester said, they should say something.
“More times than not, nobody ever said anything to them,” she said. “Nobody every spoke out and said, ‘I’m concerned about you, or I’m concerned about this relationship and if it’s healthy.’ People are still programmed to think it’s none of their business. In reality, sometimes we just need somebody to say, ‘Are you OK? Is there anything I can do to help you?’”
Those who need help with an abusive relationship are urged to call the HIC hotline at 1-800-300-5321. They can also call the Tahlequah HIC agency at 918-456-0673, or stop by at 205 N. College Ave.
