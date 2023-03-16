5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Homemade alternatives can replace detergent

To combat skin allergies and expensive prices, some folks have looked into various options for laundry products.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Family and Consumer Science educator, said there are a variety of pros and cons when using powder or liquid detergents. She said outcomes depend on personal needs and preferences with either product, with the main difference being that liquid is already dissolved in water.
“I have tried many different types of detergents, and it really comes down to reading your garment labels and caring for them accordingly to keep them looking their best,” said Winn.
When it comes to operating a washer and dryer, Winn said people should read the care label to determine what settings and management should be made to the clothing.
“Line drying is great for some garments that should not be dried in a dryer,” said Winn. “If you use a vinegar rinse, it will also help keep them softer.”
Winn said some homemade detergents are just as effective as commercially prepared detergents. Results depend on what ingredients are being used and the garment's required care.
Consumers can make homemade laundry detergent from borax, baking soda, Fels Naptha laundry bar soap, and OxiClean.
After grating three 5 ounces bars of soap, the substance should be combined with approximately 8 cups of borax, 14 cups of baking soda, and 6 cups of OxiClean in a 3-gallon bucket with a tight-fitting lid. Once the mixture has been shaken up, the substance can be used for 230-plus loads of laundry by using 2 tablespoons per load.
Some laundry products ingredients can be unsafe for the environment and for consumers, especially for those with certain allergies.
“Many companies make misleading ‘green’ claims to sell products,” said Winn. “They are not required to back up these advertising claims. ‘Greenwashing’ is common in the cleaning supplies industry.”
Guides, such as “EWG’s Guide to Healthy Cleaning” at www.ewg.org/guides/categories/9-Laundry/, rates various household cleaners by determining the impact of the product’s ingredients through their possible effect on asthma/respiratory difficulties, skin allergies and irritation, cancer, and developmental and reproductive toxicity.
Winn said for those wanting to find a different option of cleaner, whether that is due to expenses, allergies, etc., the consumer should do some research on the ingredients and products they will be mixing together.
“Some people choose to make their own laundry detergent/softener to be more economical or possibly to use products that contain less chemicals,” said Winn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.