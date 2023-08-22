As the hot weather persists, area residents may look to find a respite from the heat with a cold treat.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said when it comes to making homemade ice cream, there are a few ingredients to be wary of, such as raw eggs.
“Back in the day, when I was a kid, we had raw eggs in the homemade ice cream recipes, so that is one thing as an Extension educator for OSU that I would highly discourage,” said Winn. “In fact, I wouldn’t share a recipe that would have a raw egg in it due to the possibility of salmonella.”
Winn said there are several ways to make homemade ice cream. One recipe she shared for a homemade vanilla ice cream requires mixing 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, 2 cups of half-and-half, 1 cup of sugar, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. The mixture should then be put into an ice cream machine.
“The only thing that would be different about a traditional recipe that people might have tried before is that it might not be as thick without the egg, but it is a safe homemade ice cream,” said Winn.
While people can create ice cream with a machine, Winn said it can also be concocted with simple items around the home, such as plastic ziplock bags and coffee cans.
To use the plastic bag method, fill one quart-size bag with the ice cream ingredients, while placing it inside of another quart-size bag to ensure it does not leak.
Then, place some ice and salt into a gallon bag, and later add the smaller bag, as well. Finally, wrap a towel around the bags and begin shaking it.
“That’s always fun for kids to see how ice cream [is made] because you can sort of see it happening, starting to get cold and freeze inside the ziplock bags because they’re clear,” said Winn.
A similar process can also be used with a coffee can, which should be washed thoroughly before use.
While rock salt can be used when making ice cream in a machine, Winn said regular salt should be substituted for safety purposes.
For those wanting healthier options, when creating ice cream, they can substitute 1-1/2 cups of half-and-half and instead include a half cup of blended strawberries or 1 cup of half-and-half and a cup of fruit puree.
After the ice cream is made, Winn said, leftovers should be placed in a freezer-safe container to ensure its freshness.
