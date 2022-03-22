5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Homeowners need to keep eyes peeled for mold and mildew

As the first round of spring storms sweep through Tahlequah, homeowners are preparing for possible leaks, which can damage wood and drywall, thus causing festering mildew and mold.
The fungal growth can cause odor and possible illness. It must also be removed to ensure that paint properly adheres to walls. The preponderance of mildew can depreciate a home’s value and attract little critters, including cockroaches, slugs, and millipedes.
Mold and mildew are most likely to grow around roofs, windows, pipes, basements, bathrooms, and floors. Flooding can be caused by holes or gaps in the roof, doors, and windows, or from leaky water pipes.
“Ventilation and dryness will be your biggest factor once you get your leaks fixed,” said Christian Cruz, manager at Tahlequah Lumber.
First, homeowners must address the source of the water.
“Use patchwork in rooms, around doors, windows, and make sure those are shored up. We have weather stripping to redo all of that,” he said.
Homeowners need to ensure that the area in question is dry. Keeping doors open, and placing high-power blowers or carpet fans, is key.
Once the area is dry, it is important to clean the contaminated area using a mildewcide.
“Mildewcide is the technical term for a number of different products. Once it is on there, scrub it, and then it is preventative mildew from growing,” said Cruz.
He also recommended using a mildew resistant primer on walls and mold-resistant drywall in bathrooms and in areas susceptible to fungal growth.
“You want to go through with silicone and caulking. We have caulking for bathrooms with an enzyme in it that is naturally mildew-resistant,” he said.
Cruz also recommends clearing away leaves and other lawn brush away from the siding of homes, as mold grows in lawn refuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.