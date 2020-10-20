5Ws+1H: How It's Done: How to cut blood pressure, improve health

Awareness about high blood pressure and treatment has declined in recent years, according to National Institutes of Health, but there are plenty of lifestyle changes people can make to get their hypertension under control.
Blood pressure is the pressure on blood vessel walls, and those with high blood pressure have higher-than-normal pressure on their blood vessel walls. According to Janice Herman, nutrition specialist for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, hypertension causes the heart to work harder and can damage blood vessels, leading to greater risk of a heart attack or stroke. A combination of diet, lifestyle changes, and medication can help get those numbers under control.
In a study funded by NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, released in September, the number of adults with hypertension who had their blood pressure under control increased from 32 to 54 percent, between 1999 and 2013. However, by 2017-2018, the number decreased to 44 percent.
A multitude of factors can result in high blood pressure, including family history, as hypertension tends to run in families. Those who are overweight also have an increased risk of high blood pressure.
“Obesity is the epidemic that not a lot of people are talking about right now – at least, on the level of it being an epidemic,” said Lora Buechele, program coordinator for the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. “Those who are obese are at the greatest risk for developing heart disease, diabetes, and stroke, all correlated with high BP – among other chronic diseases, including cancer.”
Some people are susceptible to hypertension if they are sodium sensitive, meaning their kidneys have a hard time regulating sodium levels in their body. However, according to Hermann, there is no way of knowing who may be sodium-sensitive, so people should reduce daily sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg.
Smoking can raise blood pressure levels and heart rates, while also increasing the tendency of blood to clot, which can lead to a heart attack. It is also a key factor in sudden death from cardiovascular disease.
“If you use tobacco, whether it’s smokeless or cigarettes, the best thing you can do is quit,” said Buechele. “As soon as you quit smoking, your heart rate and blood pressure will drop within just 20 minutes. So there are some pretty immediate benefits to quitting tobacco.”
Physical activity is another driving factor. Adults should try to exercise for at least 30 minutes fives times a week, while children should have some form of exercise for 60 minutes a day. Some ways to help maintain good blood pressure and get the heart rate up include walking, running, bicycling, and swimming.
“Cardio or aerobic exercise is important, because not only does it lower your blood pressure, there are so many other benefits,” said Beuchele. “It regulates your blood sugar, it can help you manage your weight, you can boost your mood, improve sleep, and importantly during this season of COVID and flu coming up, it can strengthen the immune system.”
Maintaining a healthy diet can do wonders for blood pressure. Those who cut down on alcohol intake, avoid highly saturated fats, and get plenty of nutrients like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, will have a better chance of keeping their BP under control.
“Try avoiding saturated and trans fats, and high amounts of salt and sugar,” said Buechele.
Sometimes it can be difficult for people to tackle all the changes at once. Shape Your Future, a program of TSET, is currently promoting a "power of one" campaign, which focuses on one health habit at a time.
“So when you start with one healthy habit, you can build from there, and those small steps will make a huge impact on your health,” said Buechele.
To learn more about ways to improve overall health and lower blood pressure, visit shapeyourfutureok.com. Those seeking help to quit smoking can visit okhelpline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.