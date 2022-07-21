5Ws+1H: How It's Done: How to help wildlife during a heatwave

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.