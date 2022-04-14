In recent decades, tea has become increasingly popular throughout the United States. In the American South and throughout Oklahoma, most take their tea iced, but many tea aficionados are learning how to drink tea “properly,” as characterized by English tradition.
Sweet Arts Bake House holds English tea parties for adults and children who are interested in sharing a table among friends and relatives. Adrian Martin, Sweet Arts Bake House server, shared her experiences on how to make a perfect tea.
First, tea is boiled in a tea kettle, but it is poured from a teapot. Most tea preparers in households boil water using an electric kettle, and after it has come to temperature, it is poured into a ceramic teapot.
Black, herbal, gray, and red teas steep best with boiling water – around 208-212 degrees – whereas white teas can be steeped at water that has been sitting for a couple of minutes after boiling, around 170-185 degrees.
Martin recommends warming the teapot before usage so the cold ceramic does not crack from the drastic change in temperature. A warm pot also better maintains the temperature of the hot water. She recommended heating the teapot with warm tap water.
Small teapots are popular these days, which can be used by a single person, or by two. Depending on the size of the teapot and the preferred strength, preparers should place one or two bags of tea into the pot before adding the boiling, or near boiling water. Tea should be left to steep for two to five minutes before serving.
“Some people like it a little weaker, and some like it on the strong side. Five minutes is what I suggest; that way, the tea tastes elegant, especially with the desserts and pastries that we offer at tea parties,” said Martin.
Tea can be served without additives, or with sugar, cream or milk.
“Traditionally, people add sugar or clotted cream, but with most teas that we serve, people don’t even need cream or sugar; they like the flavors that come naturally in the teas. We always provide anything that people need,” she said.
After the tea has properly steeped, it is poured into teacups, which are placed on saucers; tea should never be served in mugs. Tea is served with pastries on the side, or dunkers. American-style cookies can be eaten on the side, but should not be dunked in tea. Rather, wafers, digestive biscuits, and lighter-style cookies are popular for dunking.
“The traditional Scottish shortbread is a very good one to have with tea. Linzer cookies are also very popular, especially since they have the fruit filling inside. Any of [Sweet Arts Bake House owner Rob Skala’s] European pastries, I would definitely recommend, because it’s not something you can find anywhere in Tahlequah. He puts his heart into everything he makes,” said Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.