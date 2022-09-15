5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Hunting season brings safety to forefront; class set for this weekend

As hunting season is right around the corner, hunters' safety should be made a concern.
Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood said the hunter, whether using a firearm or a bow, needs to be sure of the intended target and what is behind it.
"For instance, when deer hunting, [they should] not be shooting at something that's just moving through the woods; [instead they should be] making sure it is a deer and not another hunter," said Youngblood.
Youngblood said archery season is Oct. 1 to Jan. 15, with youth deer gun season running from Oct. 14-16; muzzleloader season from Oct. 22-30; and regular deer gun season, Nov. 19-Dec. 4.
In youth hunting season, Youngblood said, all participating youth must be accompanied by an adult, and all hunters should wear their hunter orange during muzzleloader and gun seasons. When wearing orange, hunter must wear a head covering and an outer garment above the waist.
"It helps reduce the chance of a hunting accident or being shot. It makes them stand out to other hunters," said Youngblood.
An awareness of season dates and tag limits is essential for hunters. Youngblood said individuals should also confirm if they are on public land and what the specific regulations are for the area.
If a hunter needs to recover an animal from someone else's land, Youngblood said, the hunter should ask for the landowners' permission before stepping onto their property.
"Anytime they cross over. they should try to get permission. If they think it is a good possibility, they could always reach out to the neighboring landowner before the season, instead of waiting until the moment," said Youngblood.
When crossing a fence, firearms should be laid down or handed to their hunting partner to prevent injury.
To prevent other potential injuries, hunters need to wear a safety vest or harness when using a tree stand, which should be checked to see if it is secure and in its place before climbing into it. Youngblood said haul lines should be used to bring a bow or firearm into the tree stand, rather than holding it and climbing the ladder at the same time.
Youngblood said a common question game wardens are asked has to do with what qualifies as a legal muzzleloader.
"They see it lists a shotgun that's 20-gauge or larger firing a single slug, and some believe they can use a shotgun, which has to be a muzzleloading shotgun and not just your conventional regular shotgun. That does sometimes throw people off," said Youngblood.
If hunting rules and regulations are not followed, Youngblood said citations could be issued, and multiple citations can cause the participants' hunting privileges to be suspended by the court.
Check it out
A hunter safety class for youth and adults will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Cornerstone Fellowship at 718 Pendleton St. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants can either sign up online at https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx or show up the day of the event. After individuals pass the quiz, they will receive their hunters education certification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.