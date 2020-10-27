5Ws+1H: How It's Done: It's the little things that count for saving energy

With October being National Energy Awareness Month, area service providers have tips for those looking to save a few dollars by saving energy.
Coinciding with the fall season, now is a good time for folks to take advantage of the cool weather in Oklahoma. According to the Grand River Dam Authority, the first thing homeowners can consider is using the sun to their benefit.
"Even though there is a bit less of it these days, if you can open the curtains on your south-facing windows and let the sun shine in during the daylight hours, it can help to naturally heat your home," said Justin Alberty of GRDA. "Then, close them up at night to help reduce the chill."
Nobody enjoys a drafty window when it's freezing outside, so covering it up with a clear plastic sheet on a frame or clear plastic films inside the frame can tamp down the cold breeze. The covering should be sealed properly.
Homeowners should also consider sealing up air leaks around their utility cut-throughs. Gaps around chimneys, where piping comes through walls, and recessed light in insulated ceilings, should be sealed up. Weather stripping and caulking can help with that.
A home does not have to be set to the perfect temperature while its owners are away. It might be smarter to save a few bucks and turn down the thermostat before leaving the home for a few days. Those with programmable thermostats might have an easier time accomplishing this, as they can set their heaters to kick back on before they arrive back home.
According to the GRDA, similar steps can be taken with water heaters by setting them to the warm setting - 120 degrees Fahrenheit - to save energy.
The Tahlequah Public Works Authority has a number of tips for those looking to save some energy throughout the winter, starting with making sure heat pumps are clear of debris and snow. Fireplace dampers should remained closed when not in use to keep heated air from escaping through the chimney. Homeowners should also be sure drapes or curtains are not blocking vents. TPWA recommends staying away from space heaters, as they are more expensive to run.
There are others ways to reduce energy use aside from the regulating home temperatures. Allowing dishes to air dry may reduce a dishwasher's energy usage by 40 percent. Televisions, computers, microwaves, audio equipment and more should be turned off and unplugged when not in use, as standby usage can account for up to 30 percent of home electronics energy.
