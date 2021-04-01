5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Landscapers turn eyes to lawn care

Now that warmer temperatures have arrived in Oklahoma, it's time for area residents to roll out their mowers and start taking care of their lawns.
During the spring, it’s a good idea to cut the grass short, down to about an inch and a half, to help remove dead grass and allow more sunlight to reach the surface. Once the summer heat starts to come in, homeowners can raise their mower blades and take a little less off the top. If the grass gets too long, though, it will grow at different heights and potentially leave brown patches or create dormant areas, because not all of it is receiving the appropriate nutrients.
To improve the health of a lawn, fertilizer can be used to supplement missing nutrients. However, Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, recommends getting a soil test before applying fertilizer to yards.
“That’s just so you don’t over-apply fertilizer,” said Ford. “It’s easy to get carried away with lawn fertilizer. All of the stuff is going to run off and work its way into the water table, and will definitely find its way into the watershed, so it can create some environmental issues there.”
The OSU Extension office will provide area residents with soil tests and offer advice on how to take samples. If the test calls for fertilizer, Ford said it’s definitely helpful in getting a lawn going for the year.
Like it needs sunlight, grass also needs plenty of water to look its best. Landscapers can determine if their lawns need water by walking on it, and if the footprints don’t disappear quickly, it means the grass blades don’t have enough moisture to spring back up. Watering grass in the morning hours might produce the best results, as cooler temperatures and lack of wind allow the water to soak into the soil and be absorbed by the grass.
It’s not always necessary to water a lawn, however, as grass can survive for weeks without moisture by going dormant. As rains return, so will the grass.
Aeration is another step for lawn care.
“That’s a pretty common practice with sports fields and golf courses,” said Ford. “They will aerate turf areas on pretty much an annual basis. You usually want to do that in the spring also. There’s a lot of equipment for it that you would pull behind a riding lawn mower, and it actually aerates the soil.”
Lawns that have vehicles or small equipment driven on them can compact the soil under the grass. Perforating the soil through aeration allows more water, air and nutrients to penetrate the grass roots, which helps them grow stronger and deeper.
There are several ways to aerate a lawn. One way is to use spikes to poke holes down into the soil. Some people use spiked aerator sandals that can be strapped to the bottom of their shoes. There are also plug aerators that will remove a small core of soil out of the yard.
Homeowners don’t have to do it alone, either, as the OSU Cooperative Extension Service is ready to help them get the most out of their lawns.
“Come by the Extension office with questions, or call us, anytime there’s any uncertainty,” Ford said. “We’re here to help you out.”
The OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County can be reached at 918-456-6163.
