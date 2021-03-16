5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Law would change political appointments

The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved legislation recently that would allow Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate with a temporary appointment until an election can occur, and now, the measure heads to the Senate to be heard again.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the bill will have to cross chamber lines soon if its author, State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, wants to see it become law.
“It’s going to have to come to us within the next two weeks, because committee work is going to start Monday and we have basically two weeks to get all of the bills out of committee, and then they’ll go to the floor,” said Pemberton. “So it’s going to come to a committee and be on the floor within the next four or five weeks.”
While the House passed the measure with a vote of 54-42, Pemberton said he’s not sure what the Senate’s overall opinion on it is, and will have to take a closer look at the bill before making a judgment of his own.
The current law requires the state to hold a special election to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate. Until that time, the seat would sit empty until the special or next general election could be held. There are already 45 other states that allow their governor to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy via temporary appointment.
Hilbert said the bill is more important now because of the evenly-split partisan divide in the U.S. Senate. The measure also specifies that the empty seat would have to be filled by someone of the same political party as their predecessor.
“If a vacancy occurs in either of our state’s seats, not only does our state lose representation, but it also has broad national implications,” said Hilbert. “Oklahomans deserve to have full representation in D.C., and we must make provisions now in the event that this process is necessary.”
If a vacancy were to occur in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Constitution requires that a special election take place to fill the seat. State governors are authorized to issue orders for a special election.
The state already has provisions to allow state officials to make appointments. County election board secretaries are actually appointed by local senators. Pemberton appointed the secretaries for both the Muskogee and Cherokee County Election Boards.
“It has to do with whatever party is in power and who has the most constituents in the district,” said Pemberton. “Some of the counties have two senators in them, but whichever senator has the most constituent votes is the one that would actually appoint. So I had the bigger number in Cherokee County, and there’s just a little piece of Muskogee County in [State Sen.] Kim David’s district, so I had by far the largest number of constituents.”
Pemberton said he didn’t know he had that power until he made it into office. He said the process is like any other position someone would apply for. For his last two appointments, there was only one person interested for each county office.
“If they’re interested, they can come to you and say, ‘I’d like to have that position,’” said Pemberton. “You can interview them and talk to them, take input from people in the community or different entities, or you can just research and interview them like you would a candidate for anything else.”
As for tag agents, state law once allowed them to be appointed in smaller communities. Now they are independent of political appointments, as tag agents have ownership of their county tag agencies. So senators have no input anymore.
“I know there are limitations on how many you can have in a certain defined area,” said Pemberton.
According to Oklahoma statutes, the location of a new tag agency cannot be within a three-mile radius of an existing motor license agency, unless the applicant is assuming the location of an operating agency. The Oklahoma Tax Commission determines whether an applicant to serve as a motor license agent meets state requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.