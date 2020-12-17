5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Lawmakers explains how bills are made

Lawmakers file thousands of bills every year in the Oklahoma Legislature, but they have several hurdles to jump before they are passed and signed into law.
The deadline for Senate and House members to submit bill requests was Dec. 11. According to State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, all legislators have to do is request the drafting of bills or joint resolutions by that time.
"It had to at least have a title on it," said Pemberton. "So all you have to say is, 'I want an education open transfer bill.' That's all you had to have by Dec. 11."
Lawmakers then have until Jan. 21 to complete the actual language of the bill. That's also the last day to file their legislation. Once the bills have been entered, the first step to getting them passed is through a committee, when the session officially begins Feb. 1.
"The way it's supposed to work is, your bills get assigned to a committee," said former State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah. "The committee chairman will decide whether to hear that all or not, and then you will go in and present your bill in committee."
Many bills are never even heard in a committee, and others often don't make it out. The ones that do are given to the full House or Senate for consideration. Rarely can a bill bypass a committee and go straight to the floor. However, lawmakers did just that in the last session due to the pandemic.
"We took all the bills directly to the floor, but we had to take a vote of the Senate and a vote of the House to suspend the rules," said Pemberton. "The regular rule of order is, they have to go through a committee process and pass the committee to be eligible to be heard on the floor."
Once a bill makes it to the floor of the House or Senate, legislators may present them and get them passed out of their respective chambers. If a bill is passed out of the Senate, it has to be given to the House, which will also take it through a committee process, and vice versa.
"Then it goes to the floor and on to the governor," said Pemberton. "Now, if there's a change anywhere, whether it's the House or Senate, it has to come back to the other body and be approved again."
A bill that makes it past both the House and Senate is taken to the governor, who can either sign the bill or veto it. If the governor decides to veto it, the Legislature can override his decision with a two-thirds majority. Once the governor signs a bill, it generally doesn't take effect until November.
"Some bills, though, can have emergency clauses on them that will become law when they're signed," said Meredith. "There has to be a reason why they have an emergency clause on there, and it has to pass and have a to have [a three-fourths] vote to put the emergency clause on there."
If the House and Senate cannot agree on a particular bill, the legislation goes to a conference committee, usually made up of members of both chambers. Lawmakers have a chance to hammer out the differences for the bill to be presented again. However, rarely do they make it back out of conference committees.
"Conference committees are where bills go to die," said Meredith.
