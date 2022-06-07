5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Lawn mower maintenance can be key to healthy lawn

After spending months hibernating in a cocoon of cobwebs in garages around the county, the spring rain is prompting sod growth, which has locals reviving their lawn mowers to combat encroaching grass.
Dale Hutchins, a retired small engines mechanic, said most folks don’t give lawn mower maintenance much thought. However, he believes they should, and that a lawnmower should be examined at least once a year – preferably before it is put to use each spring.
For those who haven’t administered an annual checkup on their lawn mowers, it is not too late. By making a few tweaks, lawn mowers can work more efficiently, thus saving gas at the pump, and it will make the lifespans of the equipment last longer.
The two most popular lawn mowers are self-propelled and Zero Turn Mowers, which are a kind of riding lawn mower.
For those who operate a push or self-propelled mower, Hutchins suggests they make a few simple adjustments each year.
“You need to keep your blades sharp. Dull blades work your engine harder and it causes you to burn more gas. You are going to have to sharpen them yourself, or take them to a dealer,” said Hutchins.
He said that large box stores don’t do maintenance, so it is important to look around for smaller shops or dealers, who maintain equipment.
“The big box stores don’t do it. They are into sales, they have nothing to do with maintenance. That’s why you buy them from a dealer, I recommend you go to a dealer where they help you with a warranty and everything else,” said Hutchins.
For most users, it is important that they change the oil in their lawn mowers once a year. While they do not need to change their oil more frequently than that, it is a good idea to check the oil in their lawn mowers every time they use it.
“Being overly full is just as bad as being not full enough. If it has too much oil, you have a problem. Most of the time, you have gas in your oil,” said Hutchins. “If you have little kids, you could have water or a little bit of anything in your oil.”
To pick the right kind of oil, he recommends reading the manual and purchasing the oil that the manufacturers recommend. Most lawn mowers use 10-W30 oil. If users don’t have a manual, they can check with a dealer.
Small engines are made to use gasoline with up to 10 percent alcohol, but no more than that. He said gasoline with a higher alcohol content will cause the components of the lawn mower to break down.
He also recommends using gas with an octane level of 91. The minimum octane level sold in Oklahoma is 87, which is too low for many lawn mowers. He said that a lot of homeowner equipment will minimally run on octane 87 gas, but they operate better on 91 octane gas. Professional-grade equipment should always use 91 octane gas.
For riding lawn mowers, he recommends seeing a professional.
“For riding mowers, keep the blades sharp. Keep your deck clean, top and bottom. For most homeowners, once a year is enough to change your oil. The ideal thing is to take the riding mower in the spring and get it completely serviced. They will have blades sharpened, they’ll have all the filters changed, spark plugs changed, oil changed, it will be cleaned, and everything will be adjusted,” said Hutchins.
The best time to service a lawn mower is in the winter because users won’t have to wait in a long line. However, for the sake of lawn mower maintenance, it is better to get it looked at late than never.
