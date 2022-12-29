5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Local merchant discusses how to extend furniture life

Furniture is a common Christmas gift and some pieces need more care to ensure they last.
Luke Sweet, a senior employee at Means Furniture, said the longevity of furniture is dependent on how hard and often the piece is used.
“Some people are a little harder on furniture than others, and it just kind of varies from person to person and how well they take care of it,” said Sweet.
Sweet said recliners often receive the most wear and tear. When it comes to power-lift chairs Sweet said he wouldn’t recommend them to those who have the necessary arm and leg strength to work a regular recliner. He said these chairs can develop a whole different set of issues, from electrical shortages to lightning strikes frying the motor.
To help recliners last longer, Sweet said users should center themselves in the chair with both arms laying on the arm rests, instead of leaning to one side or propping themselves up with an arm. This is done to prevent the stuffing or fabric from flattening or deteriorating on one side of the chair.
“Most common is any type of reclining furniture, whether that be a reclining chair or sofa or loveseat. There’s usually a mechanism that I replace more than anything else around here,” said Sweet.
The metal components of this type of furniture can break in shipping or misuse of the chair, such as children trying to sit on the foot rest.
Sweet said pet owners often deal with wear and tear due to their animals jumping on the furniture.
“As far as any suggestions, I would just say, ‘People, keep on watching your pets,’” said Sweet.
While there is not really a way to treat vinyl items, Sweet recommended using a spray treatment called Ultra-Shield on any furniture with fabric. This treatment functions as a "secondary warranty."
Sweet said upholstered furniture usually breaks down quicker than other pieces like tables and dinette chairs.
To prevent beds from completely breaking down over time, Sweet recommended users not sit on the edge of the bed, use a mattress protector, and rotate the mattress every six months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.