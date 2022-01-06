5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Making law means many steps

Once a piece of legislation passes through the Oklahoma Senate, Oklahoma House of Representatives, and is signed by the governor, it’s becomes law of the land, but before it goes that far, the bill must be drawn up by elected officials and legislative assistants.
Bills also come from ideas, and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said suggestions come from constituents, interest groups, government agencies, interim studies, businesses, or possibly even other branches of government.
“These sources will bring a bill idea to a legislator, and if they choose to carry that bill, they become its author,” said Culver.
Lawmakers then have a deadline in early December to request a bill, which requires they give it a title. The deadline for the upcoming legislative session was Dec. 10, 2021.
“A title just means it’s a bill about economic development or higher education,” said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. “The language doesn’t have to be done until Jan. 6, and you can’t file them until you get your language done.”
Members of the House and Senate each have a group of staff to help draft legislation. The teams consist of researchers, bill drafters and budget analysts, as many of the proposals are based on the state budget.
While the deadline to submit bills is Jan. 20, constituents may have noticed reports of legislation being filed months ago.
“Some people worked on them during the summer and early fall to get them out into the public as quick as they can for political reasons,” Pemberton said. “Since we’ve got an election year, they want to get stuff out so they hit the newspaper and get their bills out there. I usually sit back and I don’t get in any big hurry.”
The Oklahoma legislative session starts Feb. 7. Between now and then, thousands of bills from members of both chambers will be turned in.
“There will be a big mass filling over the next two weeks,” Pemberton said.
Once the session begins, measures will be designated to the appropriate committees. Committee chairs have the discretion to place a bill on the committee agenda or let it die. If the committee passes the legislation, it’s available to floor leaders for scheduling. If it is then passed from one chamber, it must go to the other chamber and undergo the same process and given approval. Once both chambers have given the nod, bills head to the governor’s desk for final approval.
One a bill is passed, the measure cannot become effective fewer than 90 days after sine die of the Legislature. Bills typically becomes effective on or after Nov. 1. However, lawmakers can use an emergency clause to allow a bill to become effective immediately upon the governor’s signature, or at a specified date.
An emergency clause must be voted on separately from the legislation vote itself, and requires a vote from two-thirds of both chambers.
