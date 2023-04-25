Homemade soap is made for a variety of reasons, whether to ease the irritation of sensitive skin or to just try something more natural.
Bubble Bee Soap Co. co-owner Heather Crowell said many homemade soaps are concocted with natural ingredients, such as goat’s milk, olive oil, coconut oil, etc.
“It seems like people now have a desire to get away from those big-box brand soaps,” said Crowell.
Soaps can be made through a cold process or a hot process, depending on what the soap maker wants from the final product.
Cold process soap takes about six weeks to be make to ensure it won’t melt as fast or break apart and that it lathers correctly.
“There is a hot process soap that you can do quickly and put out, but they don’t last very long at all. You can’t do as much with those. You can’t do all the kinds of scents and the colors and everything; they just don’t turn out quite the same, so pretty much any soap maker will tell you that cold process is the way to go,” said Crowell.
Cold process soap is not placed in a cold area, but is just set out and not heated up. Hot process soaps are created in a crockpot.
The basics for creating homemade bars of soap include glass bowls, hard silicone molds, nitrile gloves, and face masks, especially when making soap that has lye in it.
Crowell advises caution when using lye, as using plastic bowls and molds can melt from the ingredients and metal can cause a chemical combustion. The lye can also burn the skin, so soap makers should wear protective gear and remain cautious.
Crowell said when adding ingredients, she mainly uses premixed bags and recommends others, so she recommends a portion of the products be premixed instead of solely buying each ingredient. The premixed bags helps cut the cost that comes with buying individual ingredients, and it takes the guesswork out of the mixing process.
When adding color, Crowell said, makers should be aware of the mica powders, as they should have titanium dioxide dye. Without the titanium dioxide element, the color won’t turn out as expected.
Crowell said that with most soap recipes, it’s a trial-and-error process to see what the final product will be like.
“Don’t be afraid of it because it can seem kind of overwhelming, as there’s a process to it,” said Crowell. “You’re going to mess up the first few times that you do. You always do. That’s OK. Don’t get discouraged. Don’t be afraid of it because you’ve never worked with this chemical or product before.”
