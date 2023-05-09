As the consumption of milk alternatives is becoming increasingly popular, some consumers may just need a replacement when they are in a pinch.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said there are several alternatives people can make to milk produced by cows, which includes plant-based milks. These varieties can include hemp, oats, rice, coconut, cashew, almond, and soy.
“The biggest reason many people choose plant-based drinks is that they don’t tolerate dairy, want to avoid animal products, or have an allergy to dairy products,” said Winn.
Milk alternatives can vary, depending on why the person is substituting the dairy product – for instance, for recipe or drinking purposes.
“So, depending on why you need a milk alternative or substitution, it is important to do your research,” said Winn. “Try a variety of milks to see which one you prefer, or use a variety of milks to make sure you are getting all the nutrients you need.”
Winn said those who only want to substitute because they ran out of milk for a recipe, then plain yogurt, sour cream, or half-and-half can be used as a cup for cup replacement.
Evaporated milk can also be a substitution by adding half of what the recipe says to use, or by adding equal parts water to the evaporated milk. Winn said making milk substitutions is not a difficult task, especially if the cook keeps canned or powdered milk in the pantry.
“It’s handy to keep powdered milk or other shelf stable milk on hand for recipes,” said Winn. “If the recipe calls for less than three-fourths cup milk you can actually just use water and add [a tablespoon of butter for flavor if you want].”
To make a replacement that is only for drinking and not for a recipe, Winn said the substitution will more than likely taste different. When switching from cow’s milk to another variant, Winn said, it can sometimes be difficult to acquire a taste for the new product.
“It is important to read the food label when looking for a cow’s milk alternative,” said Winn. “Most will be fortified with Vitamin D and calcium; if not, make sure you are meeting recommended nutrition in other foods you consume.”
Winn said she does not know of any milk substitutions people can make at home, but she would air on the side of caution with some recipes she has found online, for safety reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.