5Ws+1H: How It's Done: New vendors welcome at TFM

A comprehensive community needs assessment survey by the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program indicates area residents want greater access and an expansion of Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, and President Marla Saeger would be happy to add more vendors to the lineup.
To become a vendor, interested parties have to apply and be approved by the board of directors.
“Produce is pretty much accepted right off the bat,” Saeger said. “For crafts, we’re kind of in a moratorium right now. Because we are Oklahoma Grown, 80 percent of our capacity has to be produce or food, and 20 percent can be crafts. So we’re maxed out on our crafts, but we do have a waiting list.”
Vendors are charged a membership fee of $35 for the year, and TFM requires a fee each Saturday of 5 percent of sales, but no greater than $30. The fees go to a variety of services the TFM provides for vendors and to pay for operating expenses.
As far as produce, there’s no limitation to what people can sell at TFM, although Saeger said they do like to have diversity in their offerings.
“If you’ve got something different, let us know,” she said. “The more different items we have, the better.”
Whether vendors need licenses from the Oklahoma State Department of Health depends on what they want to sell. For produce, a license isn’t needed, but those who want to sell eggs need an egg-packer license.
“To sell plants, there is a license for that, but those are very minimal fees, and that’s with the state of Oklahoma,” Saeger said. “Now if you’re wanting to sell meat, that’s a whole different story and you’ve got to have a meat packer's license. That can get expensive, which is one of the reasons we don’t have any more meat people than we do.”
Next year, other types of vendors will be allowed after the Oklahoma Legislature passed the Homemade Food Freedom Act. This allows homemade food entrepreneurs to sell any shelf-stable food, as well as perishable foods, except for meat, poultry and seafood.
“Oklahoma has gone from one of the strictest states in the nation to one of the loosest in regulations," Saeger said. “So as of November of this year, this will come into effect, and we can have more canned goods. There’s a whole litany of different things that will be available for people to make from their homes, rather than having to rent a commercial kitchen.”
Meanwhile, TFM is working on growing its vendors. The board is hoping to bring the Farm-To-School program back this year. This takes TFM to area schools, where students can shop for fresh fruit or veggies and learn more about the market.
“We’re also trying to create a program this year which we call our youth booth,” Saeger said. “It will be for our young ones who have a garden who want to start trying something like this. They can bring their couple of types of strawberries to sell and we have a table already procured for that.”
Not every vendor earns a living off TFM. Some do it as a way to supplement income, others enjoy serving the community, and some enjoy being part of the community. A few vendors earn more than $400 a week. It all depends on a person’s lifestyle, said Saeger, adding that no matter the money earned, new vendors will find a family at the market.
“It’s being part of our community,” she said. “Last year, we were only online and we really missed everybody, and having this presence back this year has made us aware of how much we like being there and being with each other.”
Get involved
For more information about how to become a vendor at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, visit tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
