5Ws+1H: How It's Done: NHS physician issues reminder of protocols for dealing with COVID

Some people are at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 than others, so taking steps to prevent it from spreading further can help the community stay healthy.
With about 50 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated, the protocols for when a person is exposed to COVID-19 vary, depending on inoculation status.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to quarantine if they've been in close contact - within 6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period - with someone who has COVID-19, unless they are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Berry Winn, Northeastern Health System vice president of medical staff affairs, said walking through a room with someone who has COVID, but not getting close to them, should not cause too much concern.
"If you think about it, I'm vaccinated and I'm exposed every day, but I've got a mask on and all that other stuff," said Winn. "If you're in close quarters with someone where it's a legitimate exposure, like in the same household, then I would go ahead and get tested."
Winn said vaccinated people who are exposed should wear masks in public indoor settings until receiving a negative test result, and the test should be taken three to five days after the contact.
"If you are not vaccinated, you must strictly quarantine until you get your negative test, which again should be three to five days after exposure," he said.
The CDC recommends unvaccinated people stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a person who has COVID. They should watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID.
If possible, those who are exposed should stay away from people they live with, especially people who are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID.
Anyone sick or infected should separate from others at home. If possible, he or she should stay in a separate room; use a separate bathroom; avoid contact with other members of the household and pets; not share household items, like cups, towels, and utensils; and wear a mask when around other people.
After quarantine, people should watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure.
According to the CDC, people who are severely ill with COVID-19 might need to stay home longer than 10 days and up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared.
People who have weakened immune systems may require testing to determine when they can be around others.
If someone tests positive for COVID, but has no symptoms, he or she can be with others after 10 days have passed since receiving a positive test.
People who receive a positive test and experience symptoms can be around others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared; they have gone 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-deducting medication; and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.
These recommendations do not apply to people with severe COVID-19 or weakened immune systems.
