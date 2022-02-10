5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Pawn shops still offer quick, easy – if sometimes costly – access to cash

Except for those who watch reality television, not many people may know about the pawn shop business and how it works.
People can sell their unwanted merchandise at pawnshops. However, those who need some quick cash, but would like to keep their item, could pawn it. It’s a collateral-based loan, with the customer leaving an item and having a certain amount of time to pay back the loan, with interest, to the pawnbroker.
Todd and Greg Boyle, of BS&G Pawn Shop, said the item someone brings in needs to have some sort of value and must be able to be resold. However, they try to accommodate all values of merchandise.
“We’ve pawned everything from the mundane, like weedeaters, to the weirdly exotic, like the 26-foot anaconda skin,” Todd said. “It’s our job to take whatever they bring us, because our customers are in need of funds. To do that, we must earn a profit on them in form or another – either the interest they pay us, or in selling it if they don’t come back and get it.”
A customer could pawn an item for $5 or $15,000. It comes in the form of jewelry, electronics, collectibles, tools, firearms and more.
“One of the things about pawn shops is we’re convenient,” Greg said. “If you need $30, try going to the bank and borrowing $30. If you need $30, come in here with something you don’t need that’s worth $50 or $60, and I’ll loan you $30 on it.”
The Department of Consumer Credit regulates and gives licenses to pawn shops, and the state of Oklahoma sets the table for interest rates. According to the Oklahoma Pawn Shop Act, the interest rate on loans up to $150 is 20 percent. The rate is 15 percent for loans of more than $150 and less than $250.
“Pawns last for 60 days, and it’s two 30-day terms,” Greg said. “The first 30 days is set. So if you borrowed $100 today, the minute you walk out the door and all the way to the 30th day, you owe me $120 to pick up your item.”
The second 30-day term is prorated, so the interest is broken up equally, day by day. By the end of the 60 days, the cost for a $100 loan would be $140 to get the item back. If the person doesn’t return to pay back the loan within that time, the pawn shop can sell the item.
Pawn shops cannot offer loans for forms of abstract, like titles to land. The pawn shop must be bale to have the item in its possession.
“Like the vehicles we pawn are parked in our impound yard,” Greg said. “They can’t drive around with the car.”
A customer must have a valid ID to pawn an item. While pawn shops are required to make their records available for law enforcement, BS&G voluntarily reports all of its transactions through an online system to local authorities, which is also available nationwide. The sale ticket is uploaded online, which includes the customer’s signature declaring ownership of the item.
“It’s always fun to just look around, because you never know what you’re going to find,” Greg said. “And we never know what’s going to come in the door.”
