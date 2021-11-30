5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Pet owners urged to take extra precautions during winter

It’s that time of year to begin preparing for the winter, and if they haven’t already, pet owners should ensure their animals can withstand the rigid temperatures that are sure to hit over the next few months.
Oklahoma experienced once of its largest winter storms in years last February.
Tahlequah was covered in ice and snow for days – a harsh environment for pets and animals. So the Humane Society of Cherokee County went around and found every doghouse it could.
“The sheriff’s department had to deliver them, because we couldn’t get out in those conditions,” said Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for the HSCC and local animal advocate. “So people need to start thinking about that now while it’s still 70 degrees, before it turns to 20 degrees outside. Get a dog shelter now.”
For dogs that spend most of their time outdoors, owners have been purchasing Rubbermaid tubs to makeshift into a doghouse, according to Colvard.
All the pet owner needs to do is cut a hole in the lid and turn the tub on its side to make a house, whether it’s for cats or puppies. Colvard said that last year, she bought food-grade blue barrels and turned them into a shelter by cutting out a hole for the entrance and drilling boards on the side of it to prevent it from rolling.
“You need to keep the dog off the ground,” Colvard said. “Just a pallet under your trailer isn’t going to work. If you keep them on the ground with liquid, then you’re running into ringworm, which is contagious in animals and people.”
Pet owners can use old blankets, towels, and clothes to put on the bottom of a shelter. For further insulation, blankets or tarps can be wrapped around the house.
Colvard said litters of puppies die every year because of a lack of insulation. During major freeze events, owners should consider making a space for pets in their homes.
When it gets below freezing for multiple days, outside water bowls will freeze. It’s important that owners don’t allow this to happen. Using a rubber container will provide insulation, or owners can purchase a heated water bowl.
“Dogs drink more water than they eat food during the day,” Colvard said. “I also feed my dogs more during the winter than I do during the summer. I almost double their food, especially if they’re outside the majority of the time, because that helps them stay better insulated.”
While grooming dogs can be important, it’s best to avoid cutting off all their fur during the winter.
“Do not cut your dog’s hair in the winter time,” Colvard said. “It does the same thing for them in the winter as it does in the summer. I understand people shave them in the beginning of the season to keep them from shedding as much, but that’s how they keep their bodies cool or warm.”
Jackets can also be used for pets. It will help keep them insulated and can also provide some stress relief.
In stressful situations, dogs can be calmed when they’re wrapped in a jacket to give them extra security.
Colvard said pet owners should also pay attention to a dog’s paws, and suggested getting dog booties to keep them warm.
“If it’s hot outside, you don’t want them walking on hot concrete,” Colvard said.
Winter is the same concept. If it’s icy or cold outside, that can affect their pads, because most of their senses come through the pads of their paws.”
