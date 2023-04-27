With summer approaching and the imminent risk of power outages looming, ways of preventing food spoilage is on many minds.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said the first thing someone should do is by buying appliance thermometers and place them in both the freezer and refrigerator.
“You need to make sure the refrigerator is at 40 degrees or below and the freezer is supposed to be zero degrees or below,” said Winn. “That will help before a power outage comes along, if you’re keeping them at that appropriate temperature to begin with.”
When the power comes back on, the thermometer should be checked to ensure it has not risen above 40 degrees to make sure the food is safe to eat or refreeze, or if it best to throw it out.
Foods such as vegetables and fruits normally do not spoil as quickly as meat, eggs, and dairy, but they will have a different texture if the vegetables and fruits are refrigerated, then warmed up.
“If they do get a foodborne illness, it can be very significant,” said Winn. “It can make them sick, but it can also kill someone. You don’t mess around with that. Any food that has unusual odor, color, texture, or feels warm to the touch, needs to go.”
A prevention technique that others can do is by keeping large ice packs and frozen bottles of water in the freezer at all times. When the appliance goes out, Winn said, the ice packs should be placed near the food to ensure it stays cold for a certain amount of time.
During a prolonged period of time, dry ice can also be used, but it should be used with caution, as touching it can cause significant health concerns. A block of ice can also be used if there is room in the appliance, which will keep longer than smaller ice cubes.
Food items in the freezer should be grouped together to help the items stay cold longer. Winn said keeping the appliance doors closed as much as possible can also help to trap the cold air. Winn recommends leaving the food in the refrigerator or freezer, rather than transferring it into an ice chest.
“A fully stocked refrigerator should be good for about four hours. A freezer, if it is at least half full, should be good for 24 hours,” said Winn. “If it’s completely full, it should be around a 48 hour time period. That’s not guaranteed, but in general, if they don’t open up the doors or anything like that they should maintain their coldness for four hours, at least 24 for your freezer.”
If an outage takes place during the summer, Winn said, food spoilage will happen faster than if it were to happen in the winter. Winn said if the temperature outside is over 90 degrees than a person will have an hour until the food will start to go bad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.