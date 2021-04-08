5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Proper care keeps cast iron lasting

The cast-iron skillet has become a favorite for its longevity and ability to turn out great meals, and cooks who take care of their skillets will have them for years to come.
These days, some cast-iron products from the store come pre-seasoned, but not all do.
"You have to season the cast iron before you use it," said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. "That is to keep moisture from getting into the pores of the cast iron and rusting."
Seasoning cast iron gives the skillet a natural cooking surface, prevents rusting, and reportedly helps with the flavor. Before seasoning a new pan, Winn suggests it be rinsed out thoroughly and dried with paper towels.
"Then use a vegetable oil to cover the entire surface of it - inside, outside, everything - with either a paper towel or cloth, or something to wipe it with," she said. "You want to make sure your vegetable oil you spread is a thin coating. If you make it too heavy, it's going to be sticky."
The next step is to place the skillet in the oven. Winn recommends leaving it in at 300 degrees for about an hour, or until it's no longer sticky. Winn said it's important to let the skillet cool in the oven.
"Don't take it out to cool off or open the door; just turn off the oven and let it cool to room temperature," she said.
For centuries, chefs and home cooks have relied on their trusty cast-iron skillets to prepare a medley of dishes, but over the years, a topic of controversy has floated around social media sites: how to clean a cast-iron skillet.
Winn said to avoid using a metal scraper to clean off any leftover food. Plastic scrapers or a sponge, could be used, or if food is really stuck to the pan, chefs could try throwing water on it and placing it back on the stove or a fire.
Disputes have arisen revolving around the use of soap. Some claim soap should never go on a cast-iron skillet.
"Sometimes they suggest people just rinse it, scrape it, put the oil back on it, heat it, and don't even use soap if you don't have to," Winn said. "To me, it seems like that's not clean. I want some soap on that thing."
The idea is that soap is made to remove oil. However, a properly seasoned skillet does not have a thin layer of oil on the bottom. It's actually a thin layer of polymerized oil, as the oil has broken down into a substance that bonds with the surface of the skillet. So the surfactants of a soap product shouldn't remove much, if any, oil from the pan. The skillet should not be soaked in the sink, though.
Once the skillet is clean and the food has been removed, chefs can re-season them again. When storing them, Winn suggests using newspaper or something similar to wrap it in, in case there is leftover moisture that could cause rusting. But even if a skillet does rust, it's not completely useless.
"If you find ones that haven't been taken care of like at an auction, secondhand store, or a garage sale, even if it's a little bit rusty, you can usually save them, unless they're deeply pitted," said Winn. "They're pretty heavy duty. It just takes a little extra seasoning. You have to clean it and try to get all of that rust off of it. Then season it and probably go through that process two or three more times to get it back to where you're good to go."
