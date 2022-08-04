5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Quality products imperative for skin care

The fall and summer months bring about changes in the season, as well as changes in human skin.
Brooklyn Garrison, an esthetician for the Skin Spa and Boutique, normally sees clients dealing with dry skin during cooler seasons, while the hotter months bring on more acne and skin prone to oiliness.
Garrison said that finding and keeping up with skin care products that match the person’s skin type is a good way to maintain skin care.
To help find that “perfect” product, she recommends setting up a consultation with an esthetician. Consults are for anyone dealing with a skin issue, such as sun spots, dryness, acne, oiliness, etc. She especially advises this for anyone who doesn’t know where to start, to help point the patron in the right direction.
For people wanting to be proactive with their skin care, cleansers for acne can be purchased, but users need to be wary of certain products. Some items, such as facial scrubbing cleansers, can do more harm than good. Garrison said facial scrubs can be too rough and potentially cause damage to the skin barrier, which will bring more inflammation to surface.
Due to the inflammation caused by acne, she said, calming products need to be incorporated to help keep irritation down. Garrison said the skin needs to be calmed first, then the person can start the rest of the skin care process.
During the summer season, Garrison said, individuals with oily and acne-prone skin need to be adamant about their care routines. Keeping faces washed and watching out for products that are thicker and oiler are also among the proactive methods that can be taken. For people who have more oily skin, facial blotting or oil-absorbing sheets can be helpful, she said.
No matter what kind skin type or issue an individual is dealing with, Garrison said sunscreen needs to be incorporated into the routine.
“Sunscreen is going to be your No. 1 best friend when doing your skin care routine,” said Garrison.
She said the sunscreen will help protect the skin from anti-aging and environmental dangers, such as UV rays. Depending on the sunscreen, the product can also help moisturize and hydrate the skin. Garrison said when it comes to sunscreen, it is all about the protection aspect.
