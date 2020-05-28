When the COVID-19 outbreak first became prevalent in the U.S., stores not only saw their shelves of toilet paper and cleaning supplies take a hit, but they also saw a surge in ammunition sales.
The Tahlequah Daily Press reported in mid-March that local gun stores were seeing an increase in ammo sales, and the phenomenon continued until at least late April, when TDP again reported a rise in people looking to stockpile rounds. Although the economy appears to be ginning up again and there is no apparent apocalypse in sight, some gun enthusiasts are still looking to reload their own ammo.
Dr. Thomas Salmon, former optometry professor at Northeastern State University, is an NRA-certified reloading instructor, with seven years and thousands of rounds of experience reloading, also known as "hand loading." It’s the process of making pistol or rifle ammunition from previously used brass cases. Salmon said with the brass cases, along with bullets, gun powder, and primers, gun owners can make their own ammo.
“My interest in reloading began in 2013, when guns and ammunition disappeared from store shelves,” he said. “For nearly a year, it was almost impossible to find ammunition, and prices skyrocketed. I said to myself, ‘Never again!’ and decided to learn to reload. If you maintain a supply of components, you never have to worry about running out. Some people also reload to save money. Once you learn to reload, it’s an enjoyable hobby.”
Almost any type of pistol or rifle ammunition that comes in a brass case can be reloaded, accordion to Salmon, with the exception of most .22-caliber ammo or ammo cased in steel or aluminum. He said some commonly reloaded ammunition include 9mm, .45, .223, and .308. It requires a few tools to get started, including a reloading press, dies – that hold and process specific calibers – a powder scale, a micrometer for measuring length, tools for removing and inserting primers, and a method for cleaning the brass.
“Other tools are useful depending on your preferences,” said Salmon. “You will need to buy bullets, gun powder and primers, which are available at local gun shops or online.”
For those who only shoot a few times a year, reloading ammunition might not be the most cost-effective route. In that case, it would be cheaper to simply purchase commercial ammo at a local store. Avid shooters, though, could save big-time.
“There’s an initial start-up cost for equipment, which could be about $500 or more,” said Salmon. “If you shoot a lot, you can save thousands of dollars over years.”
Handling gun powder and bullets to create one’s own ammo is not as dangerous as people might think, as long as they’ve learned how to do it correctly. Salmon said it’s important that people follow procedures and pay attention to what they’re doing.
“Of course, you definitely need to have the correct knowledge before attempting to reload,” he said.
Learn more
Salmon offers basic reloading classed through the NSU Continue Education program. The next class is schedules for Saturday, June 20. For more information, visit academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/NRA-Rifle-Pistol-Cartridge-Reloading. For those with questions, visit Salmon’s website oakleydefense.com, or give him a call at 918-207-7818.
