5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Relocating pesky woodchucks best way to protect gardens, lawns

Unwanted house guests can damage the inside of home, but outdoor pests – like woodchucks, or groundhogs – can ruin a yard and tear apart a garden.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, woodchucks are fairly limited to eastern Oklahoma. They can be spotted around the Town Branch Creek and along ravines throughout Green Country, but they can also make their way into yards to set up shop for themselves. Using their curved claws and strong legs, the rodents can create extensive burrows 30 feet in length.
While woodchucks could potentially carry rabies, tularemia or sylvatic plague, their aptitude for creating vast tunnels can create problems for landowners. They can wipe out a vegetable garden and create hazards for yard and farm equipment users.
There are a number of ways to get rid of woodchucks. Garrett Ford, agriculture educator with Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, said his best advice is to get a cat.
“Cats are natural predators,” he said. “The best thing to do is either get a cat that will hunt them and keep them off, or wait until they decide to move on. They’re sort of sedentary, but they like to move. They don’t necessarily set up shop in one spot.”
Fencing will do little to keep groundhogs out, as they can simply dig under or climb over barriers in front of them. To keep them from getting in a certain part of the yard using fencing, a landowner would need to build a fence with chicken wire at least 2 feet deep into the ground. Bending the bottom of the fence 90 degrees, facing away from the area meant to be woodchuck-free, can make them turn around once they hit the mesh.
Some groundskeepers might suggest planting clover and alfalfa near a woodchuck hole. This way, they will eat the vegetation around them instead of disturbing a garden. Humans could try throwing strong-smelling substances into the groundhog’s hole, like kitty litter, talcum powder, pepper, garlic or human hair. Urine and fur can also deter the rodents.
A number of animal repellant products are available at the store. However, there’s a good chance those will have little effect.
“There’s a lot of products out there for small varmint control,” Ford said. “There’s not substantial evidence that suggests any of them are consistently effective. The research that different extension services and different universities have don’t suggest that any of it is better or worse. It’s kind of a crapshoot.”
In many cases, the best solution is to have the woodchucks captured and relocated. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has a contact list of certified nuisance wildlife control operators at wildlifedepartment.com. Traps can be purchased from the store, but the rodents can be smarter than humans give them credit for.
And at the end of the day, Ford said, the animal is just doing what it’s made to do.
“They’re not trying to get on your nerves to destroy your property,” he said. “They’re just doing what they do. It’s really easy for us as humans to want to go and buy some type of repellent or poison, or to want to shoot them, but really, the easiest way to deal with the issue is to hire a professional. They’ll trap it and take the thing way out into the woods and let it go.”
