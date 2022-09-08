5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Routine cleaning safeguards jewelry

To make jewelry last, owners need to regularly clean and perform maintenance on their items, while also taking them off when performing labor of any kind.
"Jewelry is an investment, so it needs to be taken care of. You wouldn't drive your car for 20 years and never take it in for maintenance. Jewelry needs maintenance, just like anything else you send money on," said Meigs Jewelry Sales Specialist Chris Berry.
Berry said jewelry needs to be cleaned regularly, but by what and how depends on the person and how much substance comes in contact with the items.
For example, those who use lotion on their hands every day would need to clean their rings more regularly then someone who doesn't.
For jewelry made of gold or any other type of fine metal, if dirt or dust is not cleaned off regularly, the elements can not only wear on the metal, but embed and scratch the metal.
Stones can also be loosened by dirt if it is left for an extended amount of time, which can then cost the owner extra to fix.
"Sometimes things are so filthy and dirty that the dirt can actually hold in the diamonds, and by the time you get the dirt out of the ring, sometimes those diamonds can then be loose," said Berry.
A jewelry cleaner can be used, but nothing should be left overnight in the substance, or metal corrosion could take place.
Scrubbing most items with a mild soap and then patting them dry is also a safe option, but should take place with caution. Depending on the brand, some jewelry might only have a thin layer of plating on top, which can be worn off by rubbing or scrubbing the metal too hard.
"You don't want to wear it swimming. You don't want to wear it in the shower. You want to take it off every day. You can't put a plated piece on and leave it on for forever," said Berry.
When using cleaner, individuals should always read the label to confirm it will not tarnish or corrode the metal or gems.
For example, some stones, such as pearls and opals, will be discolored or corroded by jewelry cleaner, and opals do not do well with water.
Berry said earrings tend to be easily neglected because they don't usually get dirty from dirt or dust. But common substances, such as hair products and hairspray, can build up on earring,s causing the stones to loosen or just appear dull.
"The cleaner it is, the brighter and more sparkly everything is," said Berry.
Berry suggests individuals have their jewelry checked by a professional and steam-cleaned at least once every six months.
Berry said it is safe to store most items in jewelry pouches, boxes, and safes. Necklaces should not be hung up and should instead be laid flat to prevent gravity from stretching the metal.
For sterling silver pieces, silver pouches can be used for storage when not being worn.
Berry said the more you wear sterling silver, the less it will tarnish.
"Our body oils keep the oxygen off of it and it's the oxygen that makes it tarnish, so the more it's worn, the more our body oils keep it clean and keep the air off of it," said Berry.
