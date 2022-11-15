5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Several good ways to cook turkeys

Thanksgiving spurs people to not only think about food, but to decide how to cook the main dish.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said there are several ways to prepare a turkey, but some are not considered options.
Winn said turkeys do not have to be made just one way or by following a certain recipe. Some ways a turkey can be prepared is by having it baked, roasted, grilled, fried, basted, barbecued, broiled, etc. She said frying a turkey on Thanksgiving Day has become pretty popular over the course of about 10 years. When frying a turkey, she said to make sure the poultry is not frozen when placing it in the fryer.
“If it’s frozen, it’s going to make a huge oil splatter,” said Winn. “Potentially somebody could get burned by oil that would be splattering out, and with the grease going out of the pot or whatever container you might be frying it in.”
While each option for preparing a turkey poses its own set of risks, Winn said they are equally safe, as long as all directions and precautions are followed properly.
Safety should also be taken into account, Winn said, such as washing anything that comes in contact with the raw meat. Using a meat thermometer to check different areas of the turkey to see if it has reached 165 degrees also helps to prevent any added food safety problems.
For those who have never tried to cook a Thanksgiving meal, Winn recommends roasting the turkey in the oven.
“The one thing I think most people who are preparing the turkey are concerned about is having a moist turkey,” said Winn.
A cooking bag can be used by beginners, as it can help keep the process less messy and can trap the moisture in the meat. Injecting the turkey with different substances and marinades can also help keep the meat from drying out and will add different flavors, such as a butter creole mixture or barbecue.
Winn suggests that anyone wanting to experiment with a dry rub or new marinade should do so before Thanksgiving on a chicken or a chicken breast to make sure the seasoning will pair well with the meat.
Winn does not recommend beginners stuff the turkey, as it could lead to food poisoning if the bird is filled too tightly with the stuffing.
“I think it just maybe gives you a little bit more flavor because of the oils that come from the bird,” said Winn. “It is safer to understuff it rather than overstuff it, because the stuffing or dressing is going to expand during the cooking process.”
