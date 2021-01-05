5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Simple tips can clear computer drives

It's a new year, and there's much work to be done over the next 12 month. So to kick things off, January is Clean Up Your Computer Month, since employees continuing to work from home need to get the most out of their devices.
First, users can start by cleaning the dust and gunk from their computers. Glenn Martin of PC Landing Zone in Muskogee said if too much dirt and grime is built up, the computer could start to overheat.
"Once it starts overheating, then your processor dies, the motherboard dies, and then you're looking at getting another computer," he said.
People who smoke near their computers can cause them to build up with tar and dust, clogging up the cooling system.
Pet hair also has a tendency to build up in computers. Martin suggested people use air dusters to blow out any dust or other buildup, but he also said PC Landing Zone generally doesn't charge to do something like that.
"We have an air compressor, so we'll just pop it open and blow all the air out of it," he said. "That doesn't necessarily make it run faster, but it does make it run cooler, and if it's running cooler, it will run longer."
Users might also want to clear up some space for their computers. They can delete apps or programs they don't use. Those who use a Mac can access their Storage Management to store files in the iCloud; optimize storage to remove already-watched TV shows and movies; to trash emptied automatically; and to reduce clutter.
Those who use Microsoft Windows can use the Disk Cleanup utility to free up disk space. Martin said it will clean off about 5 gigabytes or more that users will never notice is gone. One thing users should never do is delete their C drives.
"Some people go in there and just want to delete some space, so they go ahead and delete the C drive, thinking they never use it and their computer won't come back on anymore," said Martin. "It's something you don't want to do."
People should make sure their computers are fully updated. Also, they could try upgrading their old disk-platter drive found in most computers to a solid-state drive.
"You'd me moving from a computer that pretty much has an old-school record player inside of it to putting your memory on more microchips than on that disc that needs that needle to be read," said Martin.
