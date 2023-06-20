Finding the right watch and keeping it in working order can be done by following a few keys steps.
Kyler Arnall, sales manager at Meigs Jewelry, said one of these steps is to decide what the best style will work for the wearer. Oftentimes the style can be decided on when thinking of what the main environment the watch will be in.
“For me, I usually wear a button-up dress shirt and some slacks or something like that. Somebody who is in the business field might want to pick out a watch differently than somebody who works at the lake or a marina,” said Arnall. “They’re going to definitely need something that’s a different style, so it depends on what they want to do with the watch.”
Comfort is another main consideration someone should have when deciding on the right watch. Arnall said the consumer can be content with the feel of a watch by simply trying the item on to determine a good fit and size.
“Some people will pick up a watch and they’ll think, ‘Man, this is a lot heavier than I thought it was going to be,’ or think ‘It’s a whole lot lighter than I thought it was going to be,’” said Arnall.
Other than the weight of the accessory, Arnall said the size of the watch face can be a deterrent to some who prefer a medium watch face, compared to a larger one when it comes to the size of their wrists.
Meigs Jewelry will mainly sell watches for celebrations, such as graduations, birthdays, and more recently, Father’s Day. After unboxing the new accessory, Arnall said a watch can last for many years with basic maintenance and care.
“Obviously, the more you wear it, the more it’s going to wear, and it’s almost inevitable,” said Arnall. “If it’s metal or gold or stainless steel, it’s going to get hit up against things and it’s going to show wear and tear over the years, but I know people who have had the same watch for 30-40-plus years.”
Arnall said some simple maintenance that can be done with a watch is by cleaning the outside of the object regularly and staying up to date on batteries. Sending a watch to be cleaned internally was also suggested by Arnall.
“Sometimes they just need maintenance, just like a car would. They need to be taken care of,” said Arnall.
Storing it in a box can also help to keep a lot of dust from landing or entering the watch.
While some watches are more water-resistant than others, Arnall said it can be risky to use jewelry cleaner on the accessory itself. When it comes to watch bands, which is where most of the grime builds up, Arnall said he takes off the watch band and will scrub the part with warm water and a toothbrush.
For leather bands, Arnall said that since they wear out more often than those made of metal, it can be easier to just to buy a new one. Arnall said leather bands should be worn like most other leather accessories by treating it with a type of leather cleaner.
