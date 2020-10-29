The emergence of face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been uncomfortable for everyone, but perhaps none so more than for those who wear eyeglasses.
Unless those with glasses have windshield wipers attached, it can be difficult to combat the fog that can build up from wearing a mask throughout the day. However, there are a few methods to minimize the haze while keeping the glasses in good shape.
First, eyeglasses wearers could try using some sort of product to battle the fog. But they should be careful about what they apply to their lenses, according to Dr. Molly Tebow of Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic.
"Certain products can actually eat the coatings away," said Tebow. "So if you have a transition coating, anti-reflective coating, or a tint, certain products can actually cause that to degrade and come off, and then you're not seeing well for a whole other reason."
While they may be effective, specs wearers should be cautious when using certain home remedies and Pinterest ideas to eliminate the fog. Some suggestions making the social media circuit include using warm water and dish soap. Although this will help clean the glasses lenses, Tebow said it won't do much to prevent them from fogging up.
Some people have thrown out the idea of applying shaving cream or toothpaste to lenses, but optometrists don't recommend that, as it can scratch and damage them. There are products like anti-fog solutions that could do the trick, which come in sprays or pastes. These can be applied safely to lenses without fear of damaging them.
Tebow actually has an anti-fog paste that was used by Olympians in Salt Lake City by the skiers.
"Some people like other products more than others," she said. "We have a paste here that works a little better, because it stays on the glasses a little bit longer. I haven't had as good of luck with a spray. And these don't eliminate the fog completely, but it does help get rid of it a lot faster."
Adjusting where glasses sit on the nose can help, as pushing them higher up will keep the lenses farther away from the air coming out of the mask. Folks could also try pulling their masks higher on their noses, so that their glasses actually seal it and shape it to their faces.
"Also, you can get the masks that pinch at the nose a little bit that form right up against your face," said Tebow. "If you're not sensitive to tape, some people will tape their mask to their face. That way they don't have the hot air escaping from the top of their masks, because that's what's causing it."
