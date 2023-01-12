5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Spice, herb preparation can add more flavor to meals

Spices and herbs can add diverse flavors to any dish, especially if it is stored or prepared in a certain time and fashion.
Heather Winn, a Cherokee County OSU Extension Office family and consumer science educator, said she tries to use herbs and spices instead of salt. She said this helps reduce sodium intake and possible negative impacts from salt.
“It’s just better not to use as much salt; as far as heart disease and diabetes, sodium affects people with those kinds of issues,” said Winn.
When buying seasoning mixes, Winn recommends looking at the ingredients first, especially if the person is trying to cut down on sodium intake or sugar content.
“One way to avoid that is if they know what kind of spices they do like, they can buy a container of paprika, sage, or a container of each specific [seasoning]. Then they can make their own blend, which wouldn’t have any sodium in it,” said Winn.
Spices come from the bark, root, buds, seeds, or berries of a plant, while herbs are derived from the leaves. Winn said there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to using herbs and spices; it depends on what the consumer wants.
“One thing for people to consider when they go to purchase spices is that some of them are going to be expensive, but they last. They go far because you don’t use as much spice as you would whenever you use salt and pepper,” said Winn.
Some popular spices that complement a beef dish are nutmeg, sage, onion, or pepper. Depending on what flavor the consumer wants, such as Italian or Hispanic, chicken can feature oregano, paprika, curry powder, rosemary, sage, or ginger. While cooks can season fish and lamb with curry powder, paprika, or rosemary, pork can be enhanced by garlic, sage, pepper, or oregano.
When decanting fresh herbs and spices, Winn said, they should be added closer to the end of the process so they won't lose their flavor.
“If you put it in at the beginning of your food preparation your flavor is going to be cooked out, but dried herbs can be added during the food preparation at any point,” said Winn.
Dill, oregano, rosemary, and other less delicate herbs should be placed in the dish the last 20 minutes of cooking, while basil, chives, and cilantro should be added at the last minute.
Ground spices can be kept up to one year, while whole spices can be kept fresh for two years. Winn said consumers should avoid putting their spices in cabinets near a stove, refrigerator, or dishwasher to avoid any heat that could affect the contents.
Some spices, such as chili powder, paprika, and red pepper, can be refrigerated to keep their color. Winn said for users to be aware of the refrigerator’s temperature, as it could cause condensation to form in the container.
If spices and herbs need to be added to a pot with steaming water, the contents should be placed in a cup or spoon instead of being sprinkled over the pan to avoid moisture entering the container.
