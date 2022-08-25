5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Succulents relatively easy to care for

The rise in popularity of succulents can be attributed to their ease in maintenance due to less water requirements.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co-CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said the difference between a succulent and other regular house plants is the growing media for the plant.
“For one, succulents need an entirely different growing media. [They just have] different requirements and they react differently to nutrients. Besides the fact that it is a plant, there is really nothing similar [between them],” said Wright.
When planting succulents, Wright said, the type of soil used needs to allow the plant to drain sufficiently. Some examples of this growing media that allows for drainage include sand, bark, moss, and peat mixtures. Wright said growers should not use regular potting soil, as it can be too rich in nutrients and kill the plant.
Like cactuses, succulents need to be watered less often than other plants. A tender can know when to water a succulent by the plant’s leaves, Wright said.
“If you water them too often, they will die, and succulents store water in their leaves. So when they are nice and plump, you know they have plenty of water and whenever they start thinning out and looking like atypical leaves – like thin and flat looking leaves – that’s when they need water,” said Wright.
As far as light exposure, succulents need bright and indirect light. Wright said to refrain from putting the plant directly in sunlight because it will burn. With the fall season on its way, Wright said, succulents will be fine outside, until the temperature drops around 50 to 45 degrees, which is when all plants need to be taken inside to prevent them from dying.
Wright said people often only think of succulents as being small because they are not fast growers. The popularity surrounding succulents, she said, is due to its easy propagation and maintenance. Some nutrients can help succulents, but Wright does not recommend feeding this type of plant, as it can hurt it rather than help it.
“This is a very forgiving plant if you’re a person who forgets about them. In fact, the way most people kill succulents is by loving them too much, so they are definitely for people who forget about them,” said Wright.
If a succulent grower does want to add nutrients to their succulent, due to month-long stagnation in their growth, Wright said organic fish emulsion can be used.
Wright recommends individuals who are wanting to own a succulent to do some research on the different requirements needed to allow it to thrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.