5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Switching insurance companies doesn't have to be difficult

Insurance can be a hassle for some, but knowing how to switch insurance companies can be less of a headache.
Brandi Bryant, the third-generation owner of Celeste Looney Insurance, said the reason people switch companies varies, depending on the person.
“The reasons are as varied as the people themselves,” said Bryant.
Some of the reasons people want to switch insurance companies might be due to wanting to keep their policies local or bundle it with their other policy items. The price and value of policies can also play in if a person wants to change insurance companies or agencies.
Bryant said when it comes to independent insurance agencies, patrons can shop for a different insurance company to switch within the same agency by calling for a free quote. If individuals are wanting to stay with the same agency but prefer to switch to a different company, they can simply go to the agency and discuss the different company's options and have the agent walk them through the process.
Bryant said they tend to get a lot of people asking for quotes on auto insurance. For auto, an individual will need to provide the agency with any auto accident or ticket information. They will also not only need the vehicle’s VIN number or make and model, but the Social Security number, name, and birthday of anyone who will be on the policy.
If an individual is wanting to switch home insurance, Bryant said he or she will need the same basic personal information given for auto. She said the client will also need to gather a lot of data about the home, such as how large the house is, how old it is, etc.
Bryant said one of the biggest mistakes she sees is when someone is switching from a different agency and the person doesn't talk to the current insurance agent before making the move.
“That agent is there to take care of them, and they may have the answers to the questions they seek, but they didn’t know their client had a question,” said Bryant.
Bryant said telling the agent beforehand will also allow the client to know whether any other forms will need to be filled out. Switching at the time of a renewal is generally easiest for patrons to do, because all companies have different stipulations.
