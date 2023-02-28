5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Teacher says cramming ineffective for studying

Studying can be difficult for many students, but certain tips can make a big difference in final grades.
Ashley Wade, English Language Arts department head at Tahlequah High School, said instead of participating in late-night cramming sessions for tests, students should begin studying when they receive their materials.
“That will allow for shorter study sessions and more time to retain the information,” said Wade. “It will also decrease the likelihood that a student will cram for a test. Also, if a student doesn't understand a concept, they will have time to reach out to their teacher.”
Wade said she doesn’t believe cramming is an effective option, as it causes the student to forget the test after it is taken, rather than absorb the actual information.
When studying for an upcoming exam, Wade said, individuals should study for an hour and a half. After this time period, Wade recommends the student take short breaks to rest the mind and decrease the possibility of distractions.
Each person, subject, or assignment may require a different study method, such as mnemonic devices, flashcards, creating a song, using word association, etc. Anxiety before a test can also impact how a student may perform, so staying calm, cool, and collected can help when the exam begins.
“I also tell my students to relax and realize that they are more than one test. One test and one day does not define them. This may be different from others, but I tell my students to follow their normal routine in the morning,” said Wade. “If they don't eat breakfast, then don't eat breakfast on that day. They wouldn't want an upset stomach ruining their testing time. I also encourage my kids to pick a song to get them pumped up and play it while they are getting ready in the morning. It is similar to what an athlete does before a game.”
Being present and focusing on the material during class can also be helpful, as well as asking questions and taking adequate notes. Wade said note-taking must be developed and practiced by each individual, and can vary on the subject matter. Depending on the subject, Wade said people can use lists, spider web charts, the Cornell Notes system, or bubble charts.
“Studying is not a natural thing. It is not something people are born with,” said Wade. “It is a skill like any other, and students need to practice it often to get good at it. Some of our students who have the most difficult times with studying are our naturally bright students who haven't had to practice the skill because learning comes more naturally to them.”
