5Ws+1H: How It's Done: The secrets to preparing crawfish

Those who live in a landlocked territory might feel leery about eating freshwater crustaceans, but around this time every year, folks in Louisiana and parts of Texas treat themselves to a steaming pile of crawfish.
While some southern states are known to have small harvests of crawfish, the majority of production in the U.S. occurs in Louisiana. Brandon Linney, owner of Linney Breaux's in Tahlequah, gets his crawfish from Eunice, Louisiana - and local shellfish aficionados can try them this weekend.
"They're harvested every week and we usually get them in at least a 30-pound sack, and depending on the orders of live sales and what we sell inside determines how many bags we order for the week," said Linney. "Once we receive them, we stage them out by bag and there's a process called purging, where you're getting the mud out of their system."
Often referred to as mudbugs, many crawfish from ponds and farms in Louisiana spend their time on the bottom of rice fields and freshwater bayous. To clean the mud from their shells and gills, they're usually thrown in a container and rinsed with water.
"We'll do that step at least three or four times, cleaning them up before they're ready to go for service," said Linney. "Once they're ready, I use a 100-quart boiling pot. We use a mixture of different seasonings. We use concentrated boil mix, salt, garlic, butter, lemons and different things like that to season the boil blend."
Linney said it's important to get the blend just right. The best way to cook them is dependent on how many crawfish are tossed in the pot. If it's a small load, he'll bring the pot to a rolling boil, drop the crawfish in, and let them soak for 20 minutes. For larger loads, he'll drop them in and let the heat come back up until the crawfish almost start to float before letting them soak.
"Sometimes cooks will throw in mushrooms, jalapenos, peppers, hot dogs and different meats," said Linney. "Traditionally, it's usually just corn and potatoes."
Getting to the meat can be difficult for first-timers. How the crawfish are prepared can make them easier to peel. Linney said letting the crawfish steam in an ice chest after they're taken out of the pot will allow the shells to soften and make them easier to peel.
"In the area that we're in, there's quite few people that aren't familiar with eating them and how good they taste if they're prepared right," he said. "As far as peeling goes, there's definitely a technique. It's one of those things that once you see it done, the quicker your technique becomes."
When peeling a crawfish, the first step is to hold the body and twist off the tail portion. Then diners will notice several layers of shells along the tail, similar to lobsters. Linney recommends peeling the top layer off first, then using the thumb to pinch the bottom end of the tail, and the meat will usually pop out.
"If you really want to take it up a notch, a lot of people will squeeze the head on the crawfish and suck all the juice out of the head," he said. "That's what'll get it popping with flavor."
The mudbugs don't come around all year long, as crawfish season runs from around mid-January to early July. It's when folks down south spend much of their time outdoors as they gather with friends to eat the Cajun delicacy.
"It's an experience and whole culture where we get together and fellowship," Linney said. "Kids will want to help you clean the crawfish and boil them. The interaction and just getting to eat outside is what's so fun about it. It's just part of the culture down there."
You're invited
Folks will have chance to eat crawfish this weekend at the 3rd Annual Crawfish Fest at Kroner & Baer in Tahlequah. The event is Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24. On Friday, servings will begin at 5 p.m., and on Saturday people can enjoy some crawfish all day, starting around 11 a.m. It will include two days of live music. Tickets can be purchased at Linney Breaux's, Kroner & Bear, at linneybreauxs.com, or on the day of the events.
