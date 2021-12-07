5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Tips help lower electric bills

While the official beginning of winter is still a couple weeks away, temperatures in Tahlequah are already starting to drop, meaning locals are needing more energy to keep their houses warm.
To help cut down on utility bills over the next few months, the Tahlequah Public Works Authority and the Oklahoma State University Extension have some tips for residents.
According to the TPWA’s energy conservation tips, residents should heat only the rooms they use and close off any unused rooms. They can also set thermostats to the lowest comfortable setting, which could be around 68 degrees during the winter.
Other tips from the TPWA include cleaning heating filters; having heating equipment serviced; keeping drapes open during the day to allow sun in, while closing drapes at night; insulating the home; sealing leaks around wall outlets and switches; turning off and unplugging appliances when not in use; using plastic window insulation to stop cold air from leaking in; and avoiding space heaters, as they are expensive to run.
Saving water can help lower a person’s monthly expenses. One of the easiest ways to conserve water is by simply turning off the tap, said Scott Frazier, energy management specialist and associate professor in the OSU Department of Biosystems and Agriculture Engineering.
“The average faucet releases 2 gallons of water per minute,” he said. “Just turning off the tap when brushing your teeth can save up to 8 gallons of water every day. On a per-gallon basis, a homeowner’s cost of water is fairly inexpensive, but the cost adds up over time.”
Small leaks can waste hundreds of gallons of water each day, so dripping faucets and leaks should be fixed. At one drip per second, a faucet can leak 3,000 gallons of water in a year. Meanwhile, a running toilet can waste around 200 gallons of water each day.
Frazier also suggests homeowners adjust water levels to match the size of the load in the washing machine; install water-saving shower heads and low-flow faucet aerators; take shorter showers; install dual-flush toilets; put a float booster in the toilet tank; and don’t leave water running when washing dishes, or switch to a dishwasher.
“Employing some of these water-saving tactics can reduce your in-home water use by up to 35 percent or more,” he said. “The average household uses 130,000 gallons per year, so you’d reduce your water footprint by 44,000 gallons per year. Not only is this good for the water supply, but it’ll also save money on the utility bill.”
