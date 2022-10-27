5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Trick-or-treaters could get healthier options

Halloween brings out trick-or-treaters and sweet treats, which do not always have to be candy or sugar-based.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said some trick-or-treating alternatives can be fruit, or even homemade treats.
Winn said parents may decide to air on the side of caution when it comes to accepting homemade or fruit-based Halloween treats, especially if it was made by a stranger. This is because it's difficult to tell if the food has been tampered with.
“If they have kids that come through and trick-or-treat and it’s the same ones, like family, friends, doing the fruit thing is great or a healthy fruit kind of snack is great,” said Winn.
Some simple homemade recipes Winn recommends can be used, including cutting string cheese and putting a stick pretzel on top of it to make a broomstick, or by creating a candy corn yogurt parfait.
For those who tend to receive a lot of trick-or-treaters they don’t know, Winn recommends using little packages of snacks, such as animal crackers, goldfish crackers, graham crackers, beef jerky, or cereal bars.
“If they just feel like they need candy, they could do sugar-free candy or even the little gummies that are on the cereal aisle at Walmart,” said Winn.
She said candy lovers can buy bite-sized candy bars with fewer calories or trans fats, such as Butterfingers or Three Musketeers.
Other healthier options include dried fruits, pretzels, or even trail mix. But Winn said while nut-based treats can be healthy, many children are allergic to nuts, and can be a choking hazard for small children.
Those who want to stay away from food items completely can use non-edible alternatives.
“There’s not like one specific kind of item, I would just say to think about things that could get kids outside and active, like the bouncy balls or even the bubbles to be able to take them outside and get some fresh air in the great outdoors, instead of being on their phones and iPads and devices,” said Winn.
Other non-edible items people can easily acquire includes spider rings, bubbles, jump ropes and fake vampire teeth.
