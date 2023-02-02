5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Valentine's Day gifts can be experience-based

As the snow melts and Valentine’s Day approaches, ideas for the love-themed holiday are starting to develop.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office family and consumer science educator, said holidays often spur people to spend money they could use for rent or other bills. But avoiding store-bought gifts can mitigate the situation.
“It’s a different kind of gift giving, and a lot of times homemade things are from the heart,” said Winn. “Some people have different talents or are good at different things. You might be a writer, or you might be someone who can paint, draw, crochet, sew. Using that talent to make something special for a loved one hits you in the feels.”
Homemade gifts for kids do not have to be the normal construction paper and marker items for which the holiday is most noted; they could instead offer experience-based gifts.
A Valentine's Day-themed movie night, special dinner, dance party, or just decorating the house with handmade items, are simple ways for families to spend the holiday without buying loads of candy or other gifts.
“You don’t have to buy all kinds of things to make the decorations,” said Winn. “Just use some construction paper, or whatever kind of colored paper you may have at the house, and do those little valentines and hang them up and make them look all festive.”
A project that can incorporate both handmade and experience-based activities can be a coupon book, which can be created for all members of the family.
“Sometimes we get busy with all of our stuff that we are doing and we forget to take time with our families, so they could do like a little coupon book and [have it say they’re] going to the park, zoo, or on a nature hike – just different activities they could do as a family,” said Winn.
For adults, Winn said, checking off items on bucket lists is a creative and thoughtful way of celebrating Valentine’s Day. Creating a book that recalls an important memory for the recipient, or creating a time capsule, can be a way for each individual to show gratitude.
“A lot of times, people will really appreciate those homemade things or sweet memories that you have – fun times you’ve already had in the past that you want to make sure somebody has beyond our existence,” said Winn.
