5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Variety of techniques used in baking bread

There are varying types of bread, which can determine how and when to start baking them.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn explained there are several kinds, including yeast and quick breads.
“Quick breads are basically exactly what they’re called. They’re breads that you can mix up, pour in a pan, and bake immediately,” said Winn.
Some examples of quick breads include pumpkin bread, cake doughnuts, cornbread, and other pastries. Among the healthier options for bread Winn suggests is whole grain, because the less a grain is processed, the more nutrients are left for consumption.
Winn said quick breads use ingredients such as baking soda or baking powder as a leavening agent rather than yeast.
While quick breads and yeast breads take about the same time to cook, Winn said the preparation time for yeast breads is longer. This is due to yeast breads having to go to the rising process. They usually have to be punched down and allowed to rise again.
Winn said the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office carries several bread recipes, depending on what the cook is looking for, including a “master mix.” This mixture of dried ingredients incorporates salt and flour, but also allows cooks to use different ingredients of their choosing to make cornbread, pancakes, or other bread-related recipes.
“I guess it’s kind of like Bisquick, but it’s like you’re making it yourself,” said Winn.
She said one of the main skills someone needs to have when baking bread is patience, due to the rising process and having to deal with outside forces, such as the moisture content outside.
Bread machines and sturdy mixers with a bread hook attachment are popular items among bread bakers to help make the experience easier and less tiring.
Bread machines are only used for yeast breads, as a way to make the baking an easier experience, Winn said.
“Instead of heating up the whole house with the oven – because you can obviously make the yeast bread in the regular oven as well – it’s kind of more of a convenience appliance,” said Winn.
For beginners, Winn encourages them to read the instructions carefully and maybe watch videos pertaining to baking bread to have a better understanding of how the process takes place.
