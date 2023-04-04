When the proper amount is consumed, water helps regulate body temperatures, reduces constipation, lubricates joints, and offers many other benefits.
Katheryn Fuller, director of the didactic program in dietetics and a Northeastern State University assistant professor in the Department of Health Professions, said water intake is dependent on several factors.
“There is a rule of thumb to take half your body weight, and that’s how many ounces of water to drink in a day,” said Fuller. “But that may be an underestimate as fluid requirements vary.”
Fuller said there’s an old rule where people think they are supposed to drink eight 8-ounce cups of water a day or 64 ounces each day.
She said people may need to drink more water, as it is recommended for an adult male to drink 13 cups per day and a female to drink nine cups a day, but that can vary depending on the person.
Factors that may contribute to a person’s water intake requirement includes the individual’s age, activity level, weight, gender, overall health, and whether the person is pregnant or breastfeeding.
“Water is an essential nutrient. Water accounts for 60% of an adult’s body weight,” said Fuller. “When we don’t consume enough fluids, we are at risk of becoming dehydrated, which can cause dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and digestive problems. Severe dehydration can lead to more serious problems, such as kidney problems, confusion, heart problems, and even possibly death.”
Fuller said it can be difficult for people to meet their correct water intake for several reasons, with some as simple as not enjoying a diet low in fruits and vegetables or not liking the taste of water.
For others, it can be a matter of health because as some people age, Fuller said, the body’s ability to “distinguish thirst” can decrease, which puts the elderly at a dehydration risk.
Anyone who has issues with incontinence or has difficulty going to the bathroom may also restrict fluid intake to mitigate further problems.
Those who are struggling to drink water, Fuller said, should try drinking a glass of water with each meal and snack, and also carry and refill a water bottle throughout the day.
Adding flavors to water can also entice some to drink more, especially since there are products that can add flavor without calories and sugar.
Fuller said some substitutions, like tea and coffee, can also help meet requirements if they are consumed in moderation.
Sweetened carbonated drinks are not a good substitution, as they add extra calories and sugar, with no nutritional benefits.
“Pay attention to your thirst,” said Fuller. “We get some water – 20% of what we need – from food like fresh fruits, watermelon, strawberries, oranges, and vegetables, celery, spinach, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, so make sure to consume as a part of meals or snacks.”
While drinking to little water can lead to infants or others to come down with hypernatremia, or high concentration of sodium in the blood, imbibing too much can, if rarely, cause water toxicity and lead to hyponatremia.
“The water in the body dilutes sodium levels and can cause confusion, nausea, seizures, and muscle spasms,” said Fuller. “It’s seen in people with kidney disease or marathon runners, but it is rare.”
