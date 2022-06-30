5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Ways to keep horseflies at bay

June through September is peak season for camping, picnics and boating - and horseflies.
Oklahoma State University Extension Services'sAgriculture and 4-H Youth Development Educator in Cherokee County Jodie Parolini said horseflies can carry diseases, and their bites can cause welts or induce an allergic reaction.
Adding certain objects to campsites or picnic areas can be beneficial in keeping flies off of food and the area's occupants. Still, campers need to be vigilant when using certain materials.
"Baits are an option, but their efficiency can decrease over time," said Parolini.
When considering bait and traps, users need to stay on top of checking, changing, and reapplying the materials, so flies do not escape full traps or the bait does not wear off. When using bait, Parolini said, the individual should read the label to ensure it is not poisonous or dangerous for animals or people to be around.
Using certain screens around a campsite can not only keep the flies off of campers, but off of the food as well. Screens can be installed on canopies, but if a certain campsite does not allow the canopy to be open, screens can be placed on top of food platters.
Parolini said horseflies have a quick turnaround in breeding. To stop them from invading a campsite, she said, the flies' habitat of wet, decaying matter needs to be removed to eliminate this breeding cycle.
By removing or staying away from semi-aquatic areas, the horsefly population will not be able to survive. These areas include wet or marshy ground, lakes with stagnant water, or repairing leaky faucets.
Sanitation is a key factor in keeping an area free of flies, so Parolini suggests campers need to make sure campsites and picnic areas stay clean. The fly population can also be controlled by making sure the area's trash bags are kept in a separate area.
