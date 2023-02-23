5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Wild onions can be mistaken for wild garlic

Wild onions are a favorite on traditional Cherokee tables, and they can be found within walking distance of most people's home. Cooking them can be just as simple.
Patsy Spottedbird, a Tahlequah resident, has been cooking wild onions for as long as she can remember, as it was passed down from several of her family members.
Spottedbird said wild onions can sometimes be hard to discern from other plants.
“A lot of times, people might think they are wild onions, but it might just be wild garlic,” said Spottedbird.
She said wild onions are more petite, grow in bunches, and have flat leaves, while wild garlic tends to have round and hollow leaves. Later winter and early spring are the main times Spottedbird said wild onions can be gathered. When foraging, she said, individuals should never pick everything they find, so others will have a chance to gather some and more can grow the following year.
“There is a time period where they can go too long and they are not good to eat, so there is an open window of time you can get them where they are able to be consumed,” said Spottedbird.
Due to the short season of wild onions and a large variety of individuals who do not know how to cook them, Spottedbird said the concoction could be considered a delicacy to some.
“I would almost say it’s like a delicacy, but it’s also odd that it would be a delicacy, since you go out in the woods and you can find these,” said Spottedbird. “I think it just might be a Cherokee cultural food, and it’s also one of those things where they are just growing out in the wild, but you have to know where to get them and how to make them. So I think that is what makes them a little bit more of a delicacy."
Spottedbird said after gathering the wild onions from the outdoors, the cook should wash the plant and cut the roots off the bulb.
If the wild onions aren't going to be cooked right away, Spottedbird said they can then be stored in a freezer to keep them fresh.
“Some people, if they are selling them, they’ll sell like wild bunches where you clean them yourself, and then some people go ahead and clean them cut them and store them in a baggie, so they can be frozen. But it just depends on if you’re going to make them right then or not,” said Spottedbird.
Wild onions are normally sold by the gallon, which Spottedbird said can feed a family of about four people.
The most common way to cook wild onions is to chop them into 1-1/2-inch pieces after the roots have been removed. They are then cooked down in either bacon grease or oil. At the end of the process, scrambled eggs are added to the mixture. She described this recipe as having a “greenery taste” that is offset by the eggs, but the main flavor of wild onions comes from what they are cooked in, such as bacon grease.
You're invited
Patsy Spottedbird said wild onions can be added to any other food, but for a group planning to host a wild onion dinner, this is the most common method. Spottedbird's church, D.D. Etchieson Methodist Church, will be providing a wild onion dinner at 412 W. Seneca on March 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.