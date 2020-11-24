5Ws&1H: How It's Done: Working out from home a good alternative

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many are worried that an impending lockdown will keep them in their homes. That could mean fitness enthusiasts may not be able go to the gym when and where they please.
Luckily for them, there are a multitude of at-home exercises they can do to stay in shape.
Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said yoga is a fantastic way for people to continue to stay healthy.
"Yoga is an excellent exercise for both adults and kids," said Winn. "It's great because it is noncompetitive, it's easy on your joints, and you can do it at your pace. A lot of people can find videos and instructions online with different yoga sessions to follow. There are also apps you can download on your phone that do the same thing."
Many exercises are based on getting the heart rate up to burn calories. Winn said yoga is much more relaxed and does not typically end with the participant in a sweat.
"Yoga is not aerobics, so it does not get your heart beating, but it is great for flexibility," said Winn. "It's also great for building muscle. You can do it inside, and it doesn't require extra equipment, other than an optional yoga mat."
Equipment such as cables, muscle rollers and dumbbells can help with exercising, but they are not necessary. If accessories or equipment are desired, used items may be found at local resale shops or through online marketplaces.
Winn said because of lack of movement and not getting around as much during the lockdowns, many people have lost flexibility. She stressed that yoga helps with flexibility and helps prevent accidents inside the home.
To avoid having stale or boring workouts, Winn also mentioned there are a variety of things participants can do to keep the workouts engaged. She said several games can be played that revolve around exercise.
"There's even games that you can play that work for both kids and adults. You essentially roll a dice that gives a player an exercise to do, while another dice is rolled that gives a number of times said workout is to be done," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.