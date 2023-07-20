With summer coming to a close, some area residents are gearing up with last-minute vacation plans.
Candy Jarvis, owner of Candyland Travel, said an important tip for those flying is to buy trip cancellation insurance. This will help to cover expenses for individuals who experience flights being canceled or changed.
“A lot of people are just booking the cheapest fare, and [what comes] along with the cheapest fare is you can’t change your seat, you can’t change your flight, you can’t cancel, so I always recommend travel insurance,” said Jarvis.
To avoid missing a flight in the wake of changes or delays, Jarvis said travelers should get to the airport early – at least two hours before the flight check-in. The size of an airport, as well as how busy it typically is, can make a difference in when travelers should show up.
When it comes to thinking about baggage, Jarvis said it is best to pack everything in a carry-on size roller bag, as it can help mitigate the chance of a bag’s being lost or delayed by the airline. Not having to check bags can also help save the traveler money; Jarvis said checked bag fees have risen from $30 to $50 on some airlines. Since a carry-on bag stays with the traveler, packing light and being organized can help ease stress and assure comfort.
Another money-saving piece of advice is to bring snacks to the airport, instead of buying food there.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize you can bring snacks through TSA,” said Jarvis. “A lot of people think they can’t; you just can’t bring any liquids.”
Jarvis said there are three-month delays on passports, so anyone who plans to travel in the fall should begin the process as soon as possible. After tickets are bought and bags are being packed, Jarvis said weather conditions should always be checked to ensure the proper clothing has been packed for the destination.
If a traveler has been checked and then wants to switch seats or upgrade, Jarvis said, the individual can ask the gate agent if there is a better seat available.
“The airlines always hold seats back that they do not show the public, so they can have a little wiggle room or if they overbook, so you can always ask the gate agent,” said Jarvis.
When flying in an airplane with children, Jarvis said some people will give the kids noise-canceling headphones and activities or devices to keep them occupied. Guardians should also be conscious of getting seats next to their children, as Jarvis said that can sometimes be an afterthought.
“I’ve seen them not think about that and get on the plane and be spread out and be like, ‘My child’s in the row behind me or two rows behind me.’ I think it’s always great for the parent to sit next to one of the children,” said Jarvis. “It sounds kind of silly, but sometimes they don’t think about that, and they get there, and if they don’t get their seat picked out in advance, they just get put wherever they get put, and there’s nothing flight attendants can do if it’s a full flight.”
