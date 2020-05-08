5W's & 1H: How to make a mask to stop virus spread

While economies are starting to slowly reopen after the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that people wear face masks when out in public.
Masks haven't been easy to come by, so many area residents have resorted to making them at home - with a few materials and a little time.
Tahlequah resident Michelle Newton is one of many locals who began making masks when she heard there was a need for them.
"It needs to be cotton material that has a thick weave to it," said Newton. "You'll need thread, of course, and then elastic, which is kind of hard to find sometimes."
Newton said she ordered some elastic off of Etsy to make ear loops. Those who can't find elastic can also use rubber bands, string, cloth strip or hair ties to make the ear loops. Newton found ribbon at Walmart to make them, too. People should remember a safe mask needs at least two pieces of cotton.
According to information provided by Heather Winn, of Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, OSU recommends masks be made of three to four layers of fabric. People can use antimicrobial pillowcases, and non-woven Polypropylene - i.e. reusable shopping bags - for the outer layer. They should not use NWPP bags that are waterproof or insulated. Sewists should wash their hands and avoid touching their faces or mouths during construction. Work surfaces and sewing equipment should also be sanitized.
While Newton first started making masks at a standard size, she later began adjusting the size of masks to fit the intended recipients. So the intended user should be kept in mind.
"They definitely need to cover your nose and mouth," said Newton. "Men's faces are bigger than women's faces, so every time I make a men's mask, it's usually a little bit taller and wider."
A first attempt at making a mask could take time. For Newton, it took 2-1/2 hours to make her first one. After crafting nearly 250, she got her time down to around 15 to 20 minutes. Newton offered a brief breakdown of how to piece the materials together.
"Because they're made out of two different materials, you sew those two materials together, with the pattern sides facing together," Newton. "Then you sew both sides - the long sides. Then you turn the fabric out, then you pleat the mask so you get your three pleats, and that's when on the side you put in the elastic and sew the sides up."
Masks should have three evenly-spaced, half-inch pleats. They should also be facing the same direction. When the mask is worn, the pleats should open downward to prevent particles from collecting in the fold pockets. Masks can also be made so that a filter can be placed inside.
"I've heard of people using everything from an extra piece of cotton, to a coffee filter, to an air condition filter," she said. "Or they've just worn them over the tops of their N95 masks, so their N95 masks lasted longer."
Newton said she started the process by Googling how to make face masks.
Learn more
There are many website and video tutorials on how to make proper face masks. The CDC also has multiple tutorials on how to make sewn masks and masks made out of a T-shirt, and how to use bandana to cover up. For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.
